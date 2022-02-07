Tom Holland and Zendaya bought a house together

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.02.2022 10:56:52





It is true that one or perhaps the most famous couple of the moment is the one formed by Tom Holland and Zendaya who fell in love thanks to giving life to the characters of the new Spider-Man saga.

The actors seem to be very serious since they have decided to take their relationship to the next level because according to an article published in the newspaper ‘Mirror’, in England, the Hollywood stars bought their first house together.

​​This new love nest is located on the outskirts of London in Richmond, place that is six kilometers from Kingston Upon Thames, hometown of Tom Holland.

The house has six rooms and

It is also close to the properties of other stars of the artistic world such as Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger and Tom Hardy.

According to the article, the 25-year-old actors have in their plans to do some better things in the new house, such as the implementation of a gym.a movie theater and some other details that will undoubtedly give people something to talk about in the coming days.

“They are delighted with the property and their first home together. They are very much in love and wanted their first home to be London, where Tom grew up. Everyone is excited for them.”said the source.

Holland is looking for a high-tech security system and an 8-foot steel security gate at the entrance. In addition to the acquisition of this new home, the actor owns an apartment in London, meanwhile, the protagonist of the series of the moment ‘Euphoria’ owns a residence in Los Angeles with a value of approximately four million dollars.​

DAG