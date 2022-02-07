Tom Cruise doing a gag of RAC1’s ‘La Competència’ on TV: priceless

One of the best sections that can be heard on the radio grids of Catalonia is every Saturday on the program Via Lliure by Xavi Bundo. The screens where Toni Garcia Ramon, Blai Morell and Noemí Escribano analyze the premieres of the week regarding series and movies.

If you haven’t heard it, you’re late. If they have, they will agree with me that there isn’t a Saturday that they don’t cry with laughter at the explanations, criticisms and situations that Garcia Ramon says on the air, while Bundó and his companions crack up with laughter. The expert journalist in television and cinema is a well of anecdotes, many of them, collected in the unmissable book kill your idolsbut this weekend he explained a delusional situation that he had not explained before.

One of this week’s premieres is a new Amazon Prime series video, reacherbased on the character created by the writer Lee Child, Jack Reacher. A veteran military police investigator roaming the United States who finds himself implicated in a homicide in a small town in Georgia. The three pantalleros recommend the series. But Garcia Ramon makes his eyes widen because of what he has explained. this is the series reacher:

And this is the popular movie that was released a few years ago, jack reacher:

A few years ago, they called him and told him that the novelist would be in London and if he wanted to interview him. They send you the book A shot, which is the novel that director Christopher McQuarrie adapted for the cinema with Tom Cruise as the protagonist. The very day he begins to read it to prepare for the interview, the journalist is listening The Competition of the Òscars, Andreu and Dalmau, in RAC1.

Loyal listeners will know that when the character comes out of Just Millermake jokes with different stores and businesses that sponsor the space, parodying what happens in The Jaroteo of Radio TeleTaxi. That day, curiously, who sponsored the Just of RAC1 was a second-hand clothing store for spies called “Sherlock Homeless“. Sensational. One more genius of the writers of The Competition.

Garcia Ramon loved the concept. And when he interviewed Child, he explains that he told him: “Allow me to play on words (completely appropriating the ‘La Competència’ gag), but your character could be defined as Sherlock Homeless…“. The author looks at him and says: “This is genius, this is very good! Allow me a moment, I’m going to make a call…”.

When he comes back he tells her that “he loved it too but Toni doesn’t understand who. She finishes the interview, she goes to the hotel to write it and has the BBC on the TV in the room. premiere of jack reacher with the director, the protagonist and the author of the novel.

Garcia Ramon explains that “A guy holds up a microphone to Tom Cruise and says, ‘How would you define the character of Jack Reacher? And Tom Cruise says: ‘I would be a Homeless Sherlock…’“. The RAC1 studio bursts out laughing, and Bundó hallucinates: “Nooooooooo. I’m drowning, I’m dying. Are you telling me that Tom Cruise used a gag from ‘La Competència’ to define his character? I can’t believe it”.

Garcia Ramon continues: “After a few months the new book by Lee Child comes out… Second page: ‘Jack Reacher, who is a kind of Sherlock Homeless…’. You can’t steal from a guy who has already stolen!!! a Bizum has made me !!!”, the journalist explodes, while the companions and the listeners burst out laughing: “The Bizum would have to do it to the Oscars”points out Bundo.

Delusional, as Garcia Ramon recalls: “In the American press, in the ‘Pittsburgh Gazzetta’ or in the ‘Chicago Times’, they wrote: ‘How genius of Tom Cruise to call ‘Jack Reacher’ ‘Sherlock Homeless’… But what are you telling me?? ? I’m a fraud, but you, Lee Child, I don’t even explain it to you! What about you, Tom Cruise? But if it is a second-hand detective clothing store from ‘La Competència’?? The mother who enrolled me!!”. ME-RA-VE-LLÓS.

You can listen to the whole anecdote in this audio:

I don’t know if they will have time to see reacher on Amazon Prime Video, but don’t miss the screens of Via Lliure every Saturday morning at RAC1. They will cry with laughter.