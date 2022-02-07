Tom Cruise did not like the fans of Jack Reacher for this reason

Although Tom Cruise played Jack Reacher twice, fans have always protested that he doesn’t look like the character in the books.

written by Lee Child, the novels of jack reacher they are great sales successes, that is why they have a large number of fans all over the world. When they chose Tom Cruise for the movies, many of them were left disappointed, but now they are delighted with the actor Alan Ritchson, because it is closer to the original material.

In a recent interview, it was the Lee Child who has revealed why fans of his books didn’t like it Tom Cruise.

“There was criticism from fans of the books, because they had created a very clear image of what Jack Reacher should be like. It just became a different proposition and I guess the opportunity to think, Okay, we can get a much bigger guy so the fans of the books are happy, but we’re also targeting viewers who haven’t read the books. need?”

“They just need great entertainment, they don’t have the reference yet, so we had to satisfy them as well. I think the issue of size is important for certain parts of the narrative. Jack Reacher has to scare people and you can do it much more easily with a look from this huge animal. Instead of a normal-sized actor like Tom Cruise.”

Alan Ritchson It measures 1.88 meters, although in the series it says that it measures 1.95 meters. But it is clear that he has been surrounded by smaller actors to make him more imposing. For example, Malcolm Goodwin measures 1.72 meters and the actress Willa Fitzgerald he’s 1.65 meters tall, so he’ll always look like a giant.

While Tom Cruise he is 1.70 meters tall, so he will be a great actor and a world star. But you can never look 1.95 meters tall like the jack reacher from the books.

