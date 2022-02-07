Toluca’s anti Fair Play in the match against Atlético de San Luis Femenil

Do you remember when Tigres scored three goals against the evicted Veracruz when his players protested because they hadn’t been paid? Well, what happened in the Liga MX Femenil in the match between Atlético de San Luis and Toluca brings us another chapter of anti Fair Play.

The Mexican team took advantage of an injury to the goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez to score the first goal of the match, for which the players of the Potosí team claimed the whistling Yair Ugaledebecause they considered that the match should be stopped so that the goalkeeper received medical attention.

What happened to the San Luis goalkeeper?

At 33 minutes into the game, Atlético de San Luis had control of the ball in the defensive zone, when they delayed the ball with the goalkeeper with a pass that forced Jiménez to run to the edge of the area and when he wanted to control the ball, the goalkeeper stepped on bad, so the right knee and ankle made a sudden movement.

The goalkeeper was left lying on the pitch seriously hurting her right knee, so she left the ball in play. The whistle let the play run, which ended with Stephanie Baz’s goal.

Context: minute 33 of @AtletiDeSLPFem vs @TolucaFemenilStefani Jimenez is injured, the ball is loose, with Stefani thrown and the players of the @TolucaFemenil They take the opportunity to score a goal. Null FairPlay pic.twitter.com/va6wk6RqAl – Brenda Chavez (@BRChavezChavez) February 7, 2022

Should the referee have stopped the match? And the Fair Play?

Although it is said that if the goalkeeper is injured, the game must be stopped, the reality is that the regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation it does not indicate anything about pausing the game in the event of a goalkeeper injury.

Even if one of the main objectives of the referees is to take care of the integrity of the soccer playersit is up to the interpretation of the whistle when an injury is serious or not, and based on that, stop the game for the admission of medical services, and although Jiménez’s injury was obviously serious, at the time the whistle did not consider it so.

Thus, this is where the famous Fair Play comes in, however, Toluca continued with the play until it was finished on goal and when the game resumed, everything went on as normal. In other matches, the rival is allowed to score a goal to compensate, although it is not mandatory.

What happened next in San Luis vs Toluca?

Jiménez could not continue in the match and came off the bench after receiving medical assistance and fortunately for the Potosí team, they tied 2-2, even going ahead after a couple of errors by Wendy Toledo.