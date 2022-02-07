The Colombian actress has shown the scar left by thyroid cancer

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Sofía Vergara was honest this Friday with her more than 21.2 million followers on Instagram to recount his battle with the disease when he was 28 years old.

Through a publication on Instagram, the actress, who will turn 50 on July 10, has shown the scar left by thyroid cancer, from which she fortunately recovered satisfactorily: “At 28, ‘Cancer’ Wasn’t a Word I Expected to Hear. It was about a routine check. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my history. I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today I can say that I am a cancer survivor& rdquor ;, has written the protagonist of ‘Griselda’, from Netflix.

“This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since“, added the Colombian.

To conclude, the artist has advised her fans to carry out the corresponding check-ups, something that is essential for this type of disease. “I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say that prevention is very important. Schedule your annual checkup for this year, if you haven’t already,” he concludes.

