To cry to seas: Angelina Jolie shares a heartbreaking letter from a young Afghan

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has taken to social media to share a moving letter he received from a young Afghan woman.

The letter described the horrors young women face in Afghanistan and began with a caption from the actress herself that read: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t.” I have been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over. Now, women are arrested simply for participating in peaceful protests.”

The caption also gives the young woman a voice and includes a typed version of her handwritten letter that reads, “I may never be able to go out or even talk like a girl again.”

“I feel that women have no right to speak or give their word. Women’s rights are taken away and they are not allowed to do anything in the country. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested 2 of the women who raised their voices for women’s rights and freedom, I thought that this is the end and that I may never be able to go out again or even be able to speak as if was a girl.

The post concluded with a plea from the actress herself, saying: “Follow what is happening in Afghanistan, where young women are being taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappeared, and new restrictions are being placed on women’s freedom.” and the girls every day. Please help us make sure they are not forgotten.”