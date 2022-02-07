To cry to seas: Angelina Jolie shares a heartbreaking letter from a young Afghan

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has taken to social media to share a moving letter he received from a young Afghan woman.

The letter described the horrors young women face in Afghanistan and began with a caption from the actress herself that read: “A young woman in #Afghanistan sent me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she hasn’t.” I have been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over. Now, women are arrested simply for participating in peaceful protests.”

