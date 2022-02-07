To avoid back pain and poor posture: This is the ideal height for kitchen furniture

Julia Child was the face of American cooking shows, generally unknown to Chileans, at least until we were able to see the movie “Julie&Julia” by Meryl Streep. The California-born woman introduced Americans to French food, but most of all she is remembered for her great stature.

julia medium 1.92 meters, much higher than the average female population in the world. This is why all the kitchens used by women had to be adapted, with counters 5 centimeters higher than the rest.

I went more pop culture at the Smithsonian – Julia Child’s kitchen. ???‍? pic.twitter.com/yaJuzlcB8M — Passport Renewed ?? ?? (@dawnistraveling) September 25, 2021

Like Julia, everyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen should adjust their furniture to its ideal height. It is that this is the only way to avoid forcing the back in a painful way. Spinal flexion can cause pinched nerves, tissue microtrauma, and tendon inflammation, as explained by the ergonomist Gonzalo Pacheco to MON.

Adapting the kitchens to your height will be a small price to pay, for the benefits that this could provide.

What should the ideal kitchen look like?

While most furniture comes with a set height, it’s how tall you are that will determine your ideal height.

“The recommended thing is that if I am standing, the height of the furniture is equal to or close to the height of the navel. That should be a minimum appropriate range, and a maximum at 90 degrees from the shoulder height section,” Pacheco explained to the national newspaper.

These considerations also apply to people with reduced mobility. If instead of working standing up, you have to sit down, the furniture should be modified to suit your needs. In these cases, the priority is that you can stay seated, and that the furniture accommodates your chair.

