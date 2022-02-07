Tim Burton’s movies ranked from best to worst

Tim Burton He’s a hard director to ignore. Renowned for his gothic settings, his repeated collaborations with Johnny Depp and the mixture of children’s and horror films, the Californian has managed to conquer the hearts of adults and children thanks to cult works of contemporary cinema.

With a great influence of German expressionism, the director got his start working for Disney as an animation trainee. This aspect would be seen later in his career, not only in his first short films but also in films that he would later develop as the corpse of the bride Y frankenweenie.

The mix between fantastic universes, stories suitable for all audiences and a dark universe They made Burton an attractive artist for wide audiences, making it possible for us to know with just one scene that the film belongs to him. One of the milestones to achieve this indelible personal mark was to have an entourage of actors and actresses who recur in his films, more specifically his wife. Helena Bonham Carter and his friend, the aforementioned Depp.

Tim Burton. Photo: Gage Skidmore.

Burton has among his influences genre cinema, shadows and the aesthetics of films such as The Cabinet of Doctor Galigari and also the modesty of class b cinema, which he took it upon himself to honor in his work Ed Wood and developed it in Martians to attack!. Over time, his filmography turned towards a more mainstream approach, gradually resigning the pre-eminence of darkness to give rise to stories closer to the most classic children’s cinema.

However, the “dislocated” characters, the lumpen and the eccentric have populated Burton’s films, becoming lovable creatures for the public -possibly the best example of this is Scissorhands-. Next we reviewed the filmography of the director, that for which it obtained the important space it occupies in today’s cinema, from his best films to the least valued.

one. Scissorhands (1990)

This is possibly one of the most cited movies when we think of Burton. This was his first collaboration with Johnny Depp in a feature film and will mark the friendship and working relationship that will mark the careers of both. In this gothic love story, the director develops the idea of ​​a young man who is a lumpen, who becomes a monster for society because he has scissors instead of hands.. In this way, he also introduces his audience to something that he will repeat in many of his films: that which seems terrifying and underneath is defenseless.

two. Ed Wood (1994)

This is one of the most unique works of Burton’s career. In this film he takes the liberty of paying homage to one of his idols, the B-class film director, Ed Wood. To this end, he not only accurately delineates the personality and career of the eccentric artist, but also unfolds the landscape of 1950s Hollywood, featuring key figures such as Bela Lugosi, Orson Welles, and more. Johnny Depp puts himself in the shoes of Wood, offering one of the most interesting and least remembered roles in his filmography, especially because it deals with the director’s transvestism and the almost delusional love of making movies.

3. The big fish (2003)

Many people’s favorite Burton film, the film that celebrates fiction and pays homage to hyperbole. Far from containing the darkness that characterizes the director, this is a brilliant film, with a great deal of fantasy and innocence that translates into the protagonist and his stories that are far from reality, embodied by the great Albert Finney in an unforgettable role.

Four. batman returns (1992)

In this film, the director builds a highly unique Gotham City, marked by his own style and very close to comics. Michael Keaton is in charge of personifying the bat and has two great villains: The Penguin, played by the incomparable Danny DeVito and Catwoman, with michelle pfeiffer in a role of absolute femme fatale. Action, comedy and thriller are wonderfully amalgamated in this Burton contribution to the superhero franchise.

5. beetlejuice (1988)

This is a key movie in the Burton universe. Michael Keaton plays the hilarious striped-clad dead man who would go on to become a key figure in pop culture. In this film the director works with Winona Ryder, with whom he would later collaborate again, and turns to the structure of comic terror that will be a constant throughout his career. In addition, the film was the kick for a later television series.

6. Martians to attack! (nineteen ninety six)

In this film, the Californian director has the thickest cast of Hollywood stars he has ever had: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Sarah Jessica Parker, Martin Short, Natalie Portman, Rod Steiger, Michael J. Fox, Jim Brown, Jack Black, among others.

As part of an irony, since the film is a parody of science fiction b-class cinema, it is full of stars and at the same time that it parody it becomes a genre film. This is one of the most unique pieces of Burton’s career, not valued by the public but it has become a cult film.

7. The legend of the Headless Horseman (1999)

This is one of the great successes of Burton’s career. A quintessential late-night film, it managed to win the Oscar for Best Art Direction and received two more nominations. Johnny Depp again joins the director to investigate the mysterious beheadings and learn the legend of the headless horseman.

8. the corpse of the bride (2005)

This is the first animated film in which Burton serves as director. Using stop-motion, the filmmaker tells a love story in which the protagonist is a corpse. Far from the classic canons of beauty and female characters, Burton conquered with this story as gloomy as it is charming, an amalgam that is certainly part of his signature as an author.

9. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Also cataloged as a cult film, this is Burton’s first film. Without yet presenting what would be his distinctive aesthetic but playing from the beginning with humor and absurdity, this is his first feature film after having worked on shorts. It spawned two sequels and was a box-office success, giving Burton a grand entrance into Hollywood.

10. Batman (1989)

This film tells nothing more and nothing less than Jack Nicholson like the Joker, in a much less dark version than those of recent years and closely linked to the comic, since it was based on The Killing Joke Y The Dark Knight Returns.

eleven. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The musical starring Johnny Depp takes up a character from English folklore and includes one of the great collaborations between the director and the actor. The film contains thriller, gothic features and also an engaging narrative. The fact of including the musical genre is also an example of the great versatility of Burton.

12. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

This version of the novel Roald Dahl it became an absolute success. Johnny Depp unquestionably shone in his work as Willie Wonka and the film managed to achieve the character of a new classic of family cinema. One of the aspects that most fascinated the public was the great detail to create the chocolate factory, the world of illusion in which the eccentric Wonka lives with his Oompa Loompas, as well as an effective narration for mainstream cinema and to capture the adepts of the work of the director.

13. frankenweenie (2012)

This animated film comes late in Burton’s filmography but actually has much of his origins as an artist. It is not only the remake of a short film of the same name from 1984 but also It’s a parody of the classic Frankenstein by Mary Shelly. In developing the feature, Burton takes elements that pay homage to Universal’s adaptation of 1931 and thus bets on its clear influences from early horror. In this film we return to see the Burton aesthetic in all its splendor.

14. Big Eyes (2014)

Among the films that Burton directed in the 2010s, this is one of the most striking and original. This is the story of Margaret Keane, a painter who drew her characters with big eyes, but given the time (50s and 60s) the paintings were signed by her husband to get more sales. This is a biopic, something unusual in Burton’s filmography, and also a film with a great feminist charge.

fifteen. Dark Shadows (2012)

In this horror comedy, Burton brings together an impeccable cast led by Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green and Chloe Moretz. The comedy works wonderfully in the crazy episodes that the characters live, while the director maintains his line of incorporating characters who act outside the norm by inserting them into society.

16. Planet of the Apes (2001)

This film belonging to the well-known franchise was one of the biggest successes of Burton’s career in terms of box office receipts. With a powerful cast and an intense marketing strategy, it managed to take over movie theaters and earn a great place in the box office rankings. However, it does not contain Burton’s signature features but is clearly a work-for-hire.

17. Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children (2016)

Perhaps one of the titles that has gone unnoticed most in Burton’s career, in addition to a clear example of his turn to adventure and fantasy cinema, leaving behind the gloomy and the influences of class b cinema. There is something that remains and it is the idea of ​​the peculiar, of those entourages where the different nests, but, again, it is a film aimed at an eminently children’s audience.

18. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

This was a highly anticipated film by the public, especially because of the great boost it had in its promotion. Think about Alice in Wonderland told by Burton seemed like a dream, but the result ended up disappointing a large part of the spectators and the critics. With a powerful production design, in this film we began to see the passage from the dark Burton to a plan linked to the children’s mainstream.

19. Dumbo (2019)

Together with Disney, Burton tackled the adaptation of the 1941 classic, although not with the expected success. Within the studio’s tendency to bring many of its classics to live action, Burton was chosen to direct the story of the flying elephant that, far from sustaining the darkness and sadness of the original, becomes entertainment clearly aimed at children and with little attraction for the adult audience.