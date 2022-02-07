Tigres fans mock the failure of Rayados in the Club World Cup

Through a blanket, feline followers did not waste the opportunity to mock the staunch regional rival

After the removal of scratched at Club World Cup, followers of tigers they showed blankets with which they made fun of the Monterrey group in the framework of the match between the felines and Mazatlan within the Closing Tournament 2022.

Tigres fans sent a clear message against Rayados. Twitter: @Fafhoo

“Awargos like you don’t make history”, the fans showed on a banner outside the Universitario stadium, where these teams met in the match corresponding to the fourth day.

In the taunts of the followers of tigers They also carried a pennant with the shield of scratched with the legend “RIP”, after the team led by Javier Aguirre lost in their first match of the Club World Cup.

Monterrey debuted in the international match against Al Ahly and lost the match, which meant that they failed in their attempt to transcend in that match and now they will have to play the match for fifth place.

Thus, fans of tigers they made fun of scratched, who stayed in the search to match what the cats did in the 2020 Club World Cup, in which they reached the final in which they lost to Bayern Munich.