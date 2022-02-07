“You’re still my favorite girl Cora”… do you remember this phrase in the award-winning movie “Titanic”? In one of the many scenes of this film directed by James Cameron and released in theaters in 1997, the character of the American actor Leonardo Dicapriodance with a lovely little girl named Cora Cartmelwho was performed by Alexandrea Owens-Sarno when I was eight years old. What has become of the actress, almost 25 years after the premiere of the story that won several Oscars?

Let’s first recall a bit of the aforementioned scene. After dining with several first-class passengers, Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio’s character) takes Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by British actress Kate Winslet) to a real party with other third-class passengers.

The scene shown in the film begins with Jack dancing with Corawhile Rose sees them very moved, while encouraging them with her palms.

Later, when changing the song, Jack tells his little girlfriend that he will dance with Rose. Given this, Cora shows some discontent and jealousy, so Leo DiCaprio’s character lets him know, she’s still his favorite girl. These words make the girl smile.

Alexandrea Owens-Sarno is originally from San Diego, California, United States. Today, she is 33 years old. she had her Acting debut in 1997 in the movie “Titanic”with the aforementioned character, a third-class passenger.

Her mom took her to a audition on the film set in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California state, Mexico. Like other girls, she said a few lines and danced a few steps with the casting director; She initially failed to land a role, but a few weeks later, she was offered the role of Cora Cartmell. Her mom and her sister were extras.

This is what the girl who danced with Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic” looks like today.

In addition to the dance scene with Leonardo DiCaprio, appears at the beginning of the film, before the “Titanic” sailed. To be more precise, Cora makes her first appearance in the film when Cora’s mom, Rose, her fiancé Cal Hockley, and her companions arrive.

There are two scenes of Cora that were not contemplated in the film: one when Jack shows him some of his drawings and another, the sad scene of his death with his parents.

Her classmates called her “the girl from the titanic”; After her appearance in this film, she auditioned for other roles. Afterwards, she took a break from acting. After graduating from college, she moved to Los Angeles, California and enrolled in acting classes. Nowadays, works on improvisation and comedy skits.

On his Instagram account, he posts photos of his daily life, moments together with his friends, family and images of the memory with Leonardo DiCaprio.