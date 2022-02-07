This is what Cora looks like, the adorable girl who danced with Leonardo DiCaprio

titanica is one of the films most successful of all time, that despite having passed 25 years after its premiere, it is still remembered.





This feature film inspired by a real-life event led to stardom to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

However, other characters also stole the spectators heart, although they appeared very little time.





As was the case with Cora Cartmel, a 8-year-old girl who charmed everyone with her beauty and charisma in the movie.





Cora was in several scenes, well it was very good friend of Jack, but his most emblematic scene was in which she dances with Jack, who then leaves her to ask Rose to dance.

the little one with white dress and curly hair in a bun stole everyone’s hearteven Jack’s, which in middle of the dance with Rose tells her that she’s still his favorite girl.





What happened to the life of the girl who danced with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic

The actress who gave life to Cora was Alexandrea Owens-Sarno, who, as we said before, had 8 years back then.

many wonder what happened to the life of this little girl and now she is a 33 year old woman, which remains active in acting world.

After the movie kept away from the screens for years, but resumed his career in 2017 and now he has participated in The Sluagh and A Closer Walk with Thee, and in horror movies.

In addition, she is focused on her career as a writer, she worked on the creation of comic gags and is currently writing her first novel.

about his participation in titanica said in an interview to BuzzFeed who feels very lucky and keeps the best memories.

“My mom has an amazing photo of Leo, Kate, my little sister Rachel and I hanging out when they were getting ready for the prom scene. It’s one of my favorites and it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to have worked with two of the best actors out there.”

He also spoke about the experience of working with Leonardo Dicaprio and assured that it was “absolutely love. He was very funny and charming. She loved putting a smile on everyone’s face.”