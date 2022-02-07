This is what Angelina Jolie’s children do that makes them so successful

The sons of Angelina Jolie They are always giving something to talk about and with good reason. They are constantly photographed together and although they do not have social networks in which we can see them in their day to day, we know that they have become charming young people with a great future.

Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienneare the whole world for the actress and without a doubt she has made an effort to give them the best tools to face the world through a free and loving upbringing.

“We are a great team, so I am very, very lucky. I’m always the one who cares but I don’t care about them. They’re great people,” she once expressed to E!’s Daily Pop.

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt

Maddox is now 20 years old and was adopted from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002, when he was seven months old. At the time, Angelina was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton, but they separated three months later. Later she raised Maddox alone until Brad became her adoptive father in 2006.

The young man has always shown signs of wanting to get involved in the world of art and entertainment. In 2017, worked as an executive producer with his mother (who co-wrote the screenplay and directed) in the historical thriller First They Killed My Father.

Maddox is now studying biochemistry, as well as Russian and Korean languages ​​at Yonsei University in South Korea.

“I feel like my world is expanding as your world is expanding, I’m excited. Maddox was so ready.” Angelina told ET.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt

Pax was born in Vietnam in 2003 but sadly, his biological mother abandoned him soon after. Angelina adopted him in March 2007, when he was three years old.

The battle for his adoption was complicated due to the laws of Vietnam, but finally Angelina managed to have him as a single mother. Brad adopted him a year after her, giving him her last name. Of all the Jolie-Pitt children, Pax is the most reserved.

Few know it but Px had a small role lending his voice to a character in Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016). She also recently started learning Vietnamese, her mother tongue.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” the actress told Elle magazine.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt

Zahara was born in Ethiopia and, like Pax, she was abandoned by her biological mother due to developing health problems as a child. Angelina and Brad adopted her when she was six months old in 2005.

Now with 17 years, It is succeeding in several ways. She is not only a beautiful and sophisticated young woman, but also, she is very intelligent and little by little she has entered the humanitarian work like his mother.

The young woman also had a small voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3and now he has designed her own line of jewelry, the Zahara Collection, with all proceeds going to shelters for victims of domestic violence.

“I have learned a lot from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman,” Angelina told TIME.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Shiloh was the first biological daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt, born in 2006. From a very young age she began to adopt a neutral identity and even her parents assured that she wanted to be called John.

Angelina has spoken of the fact that Shiloh “wanted to be a boy” from a young age. She has never imposed anything on him, as she has let him choose what he wants to be without any pressure. In recent months, she has been seen wearing dresses, so many say that she continues to explore his identity. So without knowing it, Shiloh has given great lessons of acceptance and stop being carried away by other people’s opinions.

“There is nothing more attractive, you could even say charming, than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions,” said Angelina.

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt

Angelina and Brad’s two youngest children were born in Nice, France, in 2008. now 13 years oldVivienne and Knox are great animal lovers and even they have raised money for the Hope for Paws charity, selling dog treats together.

Vivienne looks exactly like Angelina, while Knox is blessed with his father’s good looks. As a teenager, she broke onto the big screen by playing a baby version of Aurora in maleficentWhen I was five years old.