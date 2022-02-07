This is the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram

The Portuguese soccer player leads the top 10, in which Messi is third and in which three Kardashians sneak in

The relevance of a celebrities It can be measured with some precision by the number of followers you have on Instagram. True because there are also those who do not have an account on the photo network or who are so lazy uploading publications that they lose interest for the followers.

But if we rely on Instagram as a popularity meter, we can conclude that The most famous celebrity in the world is Cristiano Ronaldo. Not for nothing is he the first person to He has managed to reach 400 million followers. In other words, one out of every 20 people in this world of ours follows the Portuguese soccer player on that network. And if we take into account only the people who have Instagram (about 1,200 million in 2021), one in three instagrammers have made follow to the Portuguese star. An atrocity.

Ronaldo, Jenner, Messi, Gomez, Johnson, Grande, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Bieber and Khloé Kardashian.

Of course, the Manchester United footballer is not the holder of the account with the most followers. It is only surpassed by the official account of Instagram itself, with 469 million followers. But seeing the meteoric rise of Ronaldo, who has almost doubled his followers in a few months, it seems that he will soon be the absolute leader. The average of 10 million likes of him for each publication speaks for itself.

But focusing on people, Cristiano Ronaldo is number 1 of a top 10 in which for now he has no rival. Almost 100 million followers behind are the businesswoman and celebrity Kylie Jenner, (309), who overtakes another footballer by very little (if 3 million followers can be considered very little), Leo Messi, that the nets (or the muscles) are not cured as much as the Portuguese.

The fourth, fifth and sixth places are very close, and can vary depending on the day; occupy them the singer Selena Gómez (295), the actor Dwayne Johnson and the also singer Ariana Grande, these last two with 294 million. don’t go very far the influencer kim kardashian, with 285 million.

Her sister Khloé closes the top 10 with 219 million followers, but between the two Kardashians two more singers sneak in: Beyoncé, with 237 million, and Justin Bieber, with 220. In total, four men and six women, including three Kardashians.