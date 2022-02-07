This is the fabulous mobile home that Leonardo DiCaprio has

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has managed to own multiple properties during his career of all kinds, each of them very luxurious and comfortable.

Among all the properties is a large mobile home for which he paid almost $1.8 million dollarswith a bathroom that is valued at only $46,000 dollars by the handmade ceramic shower.

all these luxuries The program “Gossip No Like” showed themwho, as always, are in charge of bringing the greatest eccentricities of the artists closer to the public.

the mobile home it has an extension of 52.5 square feet in which it has been possible to put all the necessary luxuries for a star like DiCaprio. The property was designed by the Californian company King Kong Production Vehicles.

Your extension It is distributed in a suite-type bedroomtwo bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, bar, two fireplaces, mirrors on the ceiling, seven televisions and other amenities.

