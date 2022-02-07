this is Rambo’s free mission and its rewards

The second of three announced crossover missions is here! In mid December, we were able to meet Danny Trejo inside the game and now we are going to do the same with one of the most iconic characters in action movies. Well, actually Rambo is not going to appear directly in far cry 6but the image of Sylvester Stallone appears everywhere in the special mission given to us by a superfan named Silvio and the rewards he gives us.

In this free mission called ‘Toda la sangre’ we must kill an FND officer to prove that Dani Rojas is ‘La Rambo de Yara’. Like the previous mission, this is a very short experience, but it’s a lot of fun and the rewards are worth it.

Rambo’s Free Mission: All Blood is available to all players of far cry 6 from the Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and will definitely stay in the game. It is an automatic update.

The best thing about this is the number of references to the movies that we find in its short duration. Silvio and Dani release a huge number of famous phrases from Rambo and we can find a lot of ‘merchandising’ of that franchise, with many mentions of real products.

What are the rewards for completing the Rambo quest: All the Blood in far cry 6?

By completing both parts of the mission we will obtain two objects:

revenge bow – Shoots explosive arrows and is inspired by Rambo II.

– Shoots explosive arrows and is inspired by Rambo II. Silvio’s Rambo Tank Top: Improves the ammunition reserve of the light machine gun.

Rambo Super Fan Pack

Along with this quest, a new package arrived at the store. far cry 6 inspired by Rambo. Cost 1,500 Far Cry credits (approximately $59,000 Colombian pesos) and includes the following items.

equipment

machine gun 4★ Rambo’s M60

Amulet jade buddha

Set

wristbands first blood (3★ dolls): Improves reload speed after taking an unaimed shot kill.

(3★ dolls): Improves reload speed after taking an unaimed shot kill. Hairstyle first blood (head 3★): Begins to regenerate health after taking damage.

(head 3★): Begins to regenerate health after taking damage. First Blood Tank Top (3★ chest): Improves the ammo reserve of the light machine gun.

(3★ chest): Improves the ammo reserve of the light machine gun. Uniform first blood (Legs 3★): You can carry more grenades, dynamite, and pipe bombs.

(Legs 3★): You can carry more grenades, dynamite, and pipe bombs. Boots first blood (ft 3★): Resists falling to the ground after a melee attack.

Transport

Vehicle Rambo’s helicopter

Dashboard Ornament Rambo chibi

