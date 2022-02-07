They couldn’t take it anymore and they thank him for Mexican soccer

They did not wait any longer and another less DT is confirmed in Liga MX

February 07, 2022 11:40 a.m.

The parade of coaches begins as soon as the closing tournament. After the farewell of Marcelo Mendez of Athletic San Luisnow the departure of the coach is confirmed Leo Ramos of Queretaro. The hobby of Monterey and America they ask the same for their respective coaches.

The pressure ratio in the MX League has led so much to saint Louis like now to Queretaro to get their coaches out and look for a different alternative. A similar case is experienced with the teams at the top of the percentage that hope to obtain a title.

The bad start of Leo Ramos and the arrogant attitude that the players complained about to the board, made the coach thank the club, according to the report of Fox Sports. His replacement is now awaited.

Will America and Monterrey fire their coaches?

In the case of Rayados, the same Javier Aguirre he assured that he has the backing of Duilio Davino: “we have to look forward, this is how the group understood it, we have the board’s vote of confidence”. For the part of him in America if there would be a deep analysis on the continuity or not of Santiago Solari.

