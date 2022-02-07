They calculate that real estate sales in the metaverse will reach 1,000 million dollars in 2022

Last year this type of transaction already exceeded 500 million dollars, according to MetaMetric Solutions.

Transactions in the metaverse real estate market could reach $1 billion by the end of this year, according to estimates from MetaMetric Solutions, which calculated that in 2021 real estate sales totaled $501 million across four major virtual world platforms.

sales in january exceeded the $85 million And, if they continue at that rate, the total volume of transactions will double this year compared to the previous one, according to the projections of the company, collected by CNBC.

The interest towards the purchase of land and houses in the metaverse was powered by Facebook ad on October 28, when the company announced that it was renamed Meta. MetaMetric Solutions calculated that virtual real estate sales multiplied almost by ninereaching $133 million in November, and although there has been less enthusiasm in that market since then, they are still sizeable.

The company BrandEssence Market Research, specializing in market research, estimates that the size of the metaverse market, valued at $209.77 billion last year, may reach $716.5 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 22.7% during that period.

The company links this fever towards the platforms of the metaverse with the evolution of the Internet and the fashion towards virtual reality.

“The growing commitment to the expression of the digital and physical worlds through the Internet, the increase in cases of covid-19 and the growing traction and popularity of mixed reality (MR) are some of the main factors”, explains the BrandEssence Market Research report, predicting “auspicious growth” for the metaverse market in the coming years.