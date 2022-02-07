“There will be a lot of evil.” Silvia Acosta tells us about the end of Patricia in ‘Two Lives’

‘Two lives’ comes to an end and in Culture in Series we have chatted with Silvia Acosta, who plays the evil Patricia in the Bambú Producciones fiction.

The actress has given us some details about the end of the series, which will be broadcast tomorrow on TVE after dinner. In addition, she has told us how the filming has been and that she has meant for the team the non-renewal for a second season.

Silvia Acosta began her career as an actress in the series ‘Arrayan’ on Canal Sur. She, on television, has also participated in ‘Cuéntame qué pasa’, ‘Caronte’, ‘Centro Médico’ or ‘Entre olivos’, also on Andalusian television. However, it is in the theater where she has a much broader career.

How do you rate your time on ‘Two Lives’?

Working on ‘Dos Vidas’ has been a wonderful experience; Playing Patricia has been so much fun, I’ve never had the opportunity to play such an evil villain.

These types of characters are very rich for an actress, because they allow many angles, many different ways of relating to the rest of the characters. It has been quite a learning.

‘Two Lives’ is a new fiction, maintaining two parallel plots as if they were two different series… and on a daily basis, why do you think it hasn’t achieved better audience figures?

I think that effectively, ‘Dos Vidas’ has been a novel fiction in daily series. And as such a novelty also entailed a risk.

The issue of audiences is something that is always changing, and probably, if ‘Two Lives’ had been on the air for longer, it would have allowed more people to get hooked on the series.

On the other hand, I also think that television consumption is changing a lot with the rise of platforms; we are living a new stage in terms of fiction consumption; and it is very likely that it is something that has also affected the audience of this series.

How was the shooting? Any anecdote that you remember fondly?

The shooting of a daily series is always very hard and demanding, but the truth is that there we have coincided with a cast of actors who have always gotten along very well.

In addition, almost all the technical team that worked on ‘Dos Vidas’ were people who had previously worked with each other, which allowed for a very complicit and very effective dynamite of daily work.

Working so many hours with the same people makes for a very important confidence to develop at the time of filming, with which the work dynamics in ‘Two Lives’ has been very good.

I remember with special affection the days that in the plot of Africa we recorded parties in Rio Muni, many actors coincided recording at the same time and it was very funny.

As you can imagine… fans of fiction love to speculate… Tell us something about the final chapters to feed the debate… (no spoilers).

The final chapters are about holding on, curves are coming. The reality is that the writers have had to close frames in order to finish the series and that has led to many very important things having to happen in a very short time.

The only thing I can say is that there will be a lot of evil on Patricia’s part (laughs).

Patricia is one of the most charismatic characters in the series, largely thanks to your performance, how have you prepared it? Is there someone who has inspired you?

I always prepare my characters with a coach before starting work. To bring Patricia to life I have been very inspired by Glenn Close in ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, and Meryl Streep in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

They are two capital actresses for me. But I have to say that Patricia came very prepared from the script, she was a sweet character.

What ending would you like for Patricia?

I would like Patricia to run away from Río Muni with Ángel’s father, or to manage to stay with Río Club and become a very powerful businesswoman; without ever depending on Francisco Villanueva again.

You have participated in numerous film and television productions, but it is in theater where you have extensive experience… Do you feel more comfortable on stage?

I consider it very important to always return to the theater, it is the mother of our profession; and the fact of having the public in front of it is always a much more direct way of testing than the audiovisual.

I think that in the theater we actors are much more masters of our work than on television or in the cinema, where the scene is then edited and there are decisions that we cannot make.

However, the audiovisual allows a very special way of telling that also amazes me and that I would like to continue developing.

Why did you decide to dedicate yourself to acting? How did you get your first job?

I don’t really know why I decided to dedicate myself to acting, it was something that I had always liked, but I didn’t see it as a real possibility. I decided to take it as a path of life at the School of Dramatic Art in Seville.

My first job was on Canal Sur, in the series ‘Arrayán’, I got it thanks to Victoria Mora who was the casting director, and it was a complete vote of confidence in me, for which I will always be very grateful.

You premiere ‘Lo fegido true’, by Lluis Homar; Tell us about the play… You start at the Teatro de la Comedia, in Madrid, will there be a tour?

‘The Faked True’ tells the story of the actor Gineswho suffers an ecstasy on stage while interpreting in front of the Emperor Diocletian.

I think that interpreting verse is one of the most complex things that our profession has, and it is a privilege to be able to be working on this work on the stage of the comedy theater.

We are going to be in Madrid for two months and then there is a tour of Barcelona, ​​La Coruña, Vitoria… Until we finish at the Almagro Festival

Apart from the theater, will we see you soon in any other fiction?

At the moment I am not preparing any other fiction, although I hope to resume soon.