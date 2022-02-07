The world punishes anticovid czars… and Mexico?

The Undersecretary of Prevention Y Health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatellis again Under Scrutiny by decisions what did he take for him driving of the pandemic from covid in Mexico. This divided opinion specialistsas some pointed out that, for less, officials from other countries were removed of their charges, while others say that there is no need to “crucify him“Because not everything is your responsibility.

A few days ago, the lawyer Javier Coello Trejo revived the issue, leading a legal crusade to accuse Undersecretary López-Gatell of “homicide by omission” and calling on the population to join the complaint.

On January 20, a control judge ordered the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) investigate López-Gatell for the death of people due to covid.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended recently to the undersecretary for this issue, first on January 27, when he declared: “well, I support Hugo Lopez-Gatell. I believe that it is not only an injustice, but it is an act of bad faith, I would say of hate; It is not taken into account that in the services provided to society by the doctor Hugo Lopez-Gatell They have been exceptional. He is a professional of the first order, serious, it is a joy that we have in such a difficult circumstance a professional with so much knowledge on the subject, he is one of the best specialists in world pandemics“.

Later, on January 31, López Obrador spoke about the issue again: “They caught her against Hugo because he is the one who helped us. Imagine if we don’t have an expert, but also with Hugo’s intellectual and expository capacity; they finish us off. Because there may be even better ones, there are in the government, scientists, specialistsbut how do they explain?, and in a pandemic, which has to do with everyone, the fundamental thing is communication. So the annoyance of our adversaries is that they wanted grab a chicken and them he left roosterto explain it, well, in a colloquial way”.

Globally, at least eight anticovid czars were removed of their charges for the way in which they proceeded to deal with the pandemicalthough none have been tried criminally.

“I believe that for much less than the barbarities that this gentleman has done, people would have been dismissed elsewhere, not only the undersecretary, but also the secretary (of Health) and an alternative would have been sought,” he declared. Malachi Lopez Cervantesacademician of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM.

Marcela Vázquez, researcher at the Center for Research in Policies, Population and Health of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAMon the contrary, highlighted that not all the responsibility of the driving of the pandemic falls on the shoulders of the undersecretary.

“Here there are other things and it is something that I question about the voices that know and do not know about the subject, but what do they think, when they say that the 600 thousand dead of the pandemic Mexican are the responsibility of a single person, well no, I do not agree, that is why I say that today they want to crucify López-Gatell because it seems to me that he comes from a society that does not assume its responsibility, because it is not the fault of Lopez-Gatell the 600 thousand deathsbecause society must assume that to preserve their health there is co-responsibility,” he emphasized.

THE FUNDAMENTAL IS TO CHANGE THE STRATEGY: SPECIALISTS

From the first months of pandemic from covid in Mexicocriticism began to sound specialists against strategy from the federal government, the accusations were multiple: that nothing was done to contain the spread of the virus, that there were not enough tests, that there was no contact tracing.

Subsequently, there were other questions about minimizing the seriousness of the covidbecause people were told the famous phrase “stay home” and when they arrived at the hospital they were already in serious condition or there was not even room to care for them.

To this was added the unwillingness of the undersecretary to give a change of direction to the strategyas was even recommended by former Health Secretaries, including Julio Frenk and José Narro.

“I think that the most questionable thing is his inability to change his mind, mistakes may have been made and simply what you should have when making a decision is the willingness to change as soon as possible in the event that a mistake is detected. error and this matter of the answer to the pandemic It has been wrong from any angle that you see it and at no time has there been any expression of willingness to change,” said López Cervantes.

For Marcela Vázquez, more than judging López Gatell, the important thing would be for the government to make changes in the strategysuch as vaccinating children and that there be greater availability of tests to know exactly the magnitude of what is happening in the country.

From my point of view, that the fact that the company at this time, convened by a lawyer, is requesting that this official be held accountable, seems to me that we are distracting ourselves

“Finally, if this call does represent a radical change in the strategyregardless of whether or not they put in jail, remove or do not remove Hugo Lopez-Gatellis not restructuring the strategy of the pandemic and it seems to me that this is what we should be concentrating on,” he emphasized.

The specialist explained that this does not mean that the undersecretary is not to blame for what has happened, but rather that the decisions about how to deal with pandemic they come from the federal government and also pass through the states and citizens.

Likewise, he stressed that removing the undersecretary from office does not solve anything if the political objective is not changed, since the strategy he went more for that area than for health.

IN THE WORLD, THEY DISMISSED 8 OFFICIALS FOR ISSUES RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC

“There is a very broad consensus on Mexico and in the world about how badly things have been done, about the chain of errors that has been generated in the last two years and yes we should have a change in this regard, although we could already be glimpsing the control stage of the pandemic In any case, that is just one of the aspects,” emphasized López Cervantes.

The specialist of UNAM He indicated that the possibility of opening a legal process would be “a hope,” which makes those who accept public office see that they assume a fundamental responsibility.

Both experts agreed that there is no precedent for any process of this type against an official of the Health Sector in the country; however, in the world there have been some cases.

The first was that of Catherine Calderwood, chief medical officer in Scotland, who tendered her resignation in April 2020, after it was made public that she had disobeyed her own instruction to comply with the order to isolate at home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The same situation was that of David Clark, Minister of Health of New Zealand, who was removed from office in July 2020 for violating the quarantine with his family. also that of

Matt Hancock, who resigned from the UK Health Secretary in June 2021, for breaking lockdown rules.

In other cases, the resignations were related to vaccination against covidsuch as that of Pilar Mazzetti, former Minister of Health of Peru, who in February 2021 was forced to resign after criticism because she vaccinated former President Martín Vizcarra before the general population.

Another notorious case was that of Ginés González García, who served as Argentina’s Minister of Health until President Alberto Fernández asked him to resign because it was learned that close friends of his had been vaccinated against covid without requesting a turn like the other Argentines.

for the evil driving of the pandemic Nathir Obeidat, Jordan’s Minister of Health, was also dismissed because seven patients covid They died in a hospital due to lack of oxygen.

Amelia Flores also resigned from the Guatemalan Ministry of Health in September 2021, following protests over the driving of the pandemic and the collapse of the hospital network in that country.

While Julio Mazzoleni resigned in March 2021 from the position of Minister of Health of Paraguay, because the country needed to rethink the strategy against pandemic.

