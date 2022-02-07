the voice of an abused woman

“The Last Duel” is based on the novel written by American professor Eric Jager, which tells the harrowing story of abuse and search for justice by Marguerite de Carrouges, played in the film by Jodie Comer. The film adaptation is directed by Ridley Scott, known for films like “Blader Runner” and “Alien”, among others. Writers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener (as well as film actors in the case of Damon and Affleck) cover the controversial treatment of a woman’s voice in the 14th century (Marguerite de Carrouges). In the era of the #MeToo movement, she takes a harrowing look back at sexual violence and the ongoing assault on a woman’s dignity once she summons the courage to speak out against her assailant.

The narrative follows the final legal duel that took place in Paris, France, within the 14th century. After accusing esquire Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver in a role atypical of her career thus far) of rape, noblewoman Marguerite de Carrouges is forced to defend her claim of sexual assault and murder. demands justice. But her testimony will run into the masculine lens of men in the judiciary and social power.

The film is a testament to the director’s cinematic versatility, with a story that dissects the voice of an abused noblewoman within a patriarchal world. However, this story is obscured by the multiplicity of views since the film is faced (in a clear reflection of an aesthetic similar to Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”). This is perhaps one of his great dilemmas, since he gives priority to male testimonies and disproportionate attention to a masculinized duel to the extreme.

Historical accounts of abuse

The film seeks to provide a sense of validity and weight behind the claim of a woman, Marguerite de Carrouges, of having been raped and whose testimony has been called into question. Political chaos ensues when the protagonist testifies that Le Gris traveled to her mother-in-law’s house to finally rape her, and she is forced to defend her painful truth to the dubious ears of justice and the clergy. At the time of the assault, Marguerite de Carrouges was alone, her husband had traveled to Paris, and her servants along with her mother-in-law were outside the property. The timing and motive arguably settles as her husband, Sir Jean de Carrouges (played by Matt Damon), travels to Paris after an argument with Le Gris over Marguerite’s family estate.

At the moment in which a woman presented her testimony of the facts and accused a man of rape, there was a great risk for her. If found guilty, the perpetrator would be punished by death. However, if the woman was believed to be lying, she was executed in a gruesome and horrible manner, by burning at the stake. A true Sword of Damocles that hung over any woman who dared to testify.

It should be added that Marguerite de Carrouges must go through all this judicial ordeal despite her privileged social situation, as a woman of the nobility. The reality of the rest of the women, subjected to the combined oppression and social exploitation of the clergy and the nobility, was even more dramatic. Said leniency is a class attribution that cannot be ignored. In the film, the great forgotten ones are those women who do not share the same social condition as the aggressors (the French nobility) and who, faced with the resolution proposed to the protagonist, are left in a state of greater defenselessness, their voices and bodies silenced in the face of to a power that pounces brutally even under the banner of “justice”.

The film’s premise erupts when Marguerite’s husband, Sir Jean de Carrouges, asks the French King, Charles VI, along with the French court to seek justice and retribution. However, sexual violence against women rarely made it to court. In fact, only 12 rape cases are known to have gone to French courts between 1314 and 1399. Furthermore, her wife was considered the property of her husband. This forced Marguerite to leave her fate in the hands of him, who had a more powerful social position in a patriarchal managed world. Despite Sir Jean’s persistent pleas to the French parliament, his final choice was to challenge Le Gris to a duel in which God would decide who is innocent.

The truth of “The Last Duel”

Riddley Scott seeks to tell the violent story of the last recorded legal duel in history. The events leading up to the final battle show the anguish of a woman who has been mistreated not only by a man, but by an obscurantist and oppressive regime. Marguerite must maneuver in the political and social battlefield that arises once she tells what happened. That is the true last duel that she is presented with.