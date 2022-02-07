‘The Undoing’ surpasses ‘Big Little Lies’ as the most watched series on HBO in 2020

Related news

Customers of HBO feel devotion to Nicole Kidman. That is the conclusion we can reach after Variety has made public that 12.3 million viewers have seen the undoingthe miniseries of David E Kelley which the Oscar winner stars alongside Hugh grant. The figure exceeds the audience figures for the two seasons of Big Little Liesanother of the great phenomena of the platform Warner. The miniseries finale is, in fact, the most watched HBO broadcast since the climax of the series starring and produced by Reese witherspoon and Kidman herself.

Although the reviews were irregular, the public response was much warmer: the thriller is the first production in the history of HBO that sees its audience grow week after week during the broadcast of its six episodes. next february 28 The Undoing can win three Golden Globes. The series is nominated for Best Limited Series or TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie (Kidman) and Best Supporting Actor on Television (Donald Sutherland). The leading couple is also a finalist for the prestigious Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

Released on October 25, the psychological thriller has been a great success also outside of HBO’s prestigious programming: up to 48% of its viewers have followed the six episodes of the miniseries through its digital platforms. The commented outcome of the series was seen by three million people on all its platforms, a 43% increase compared to the penultimate episode of the series and more than double the audience it had The Undoing at its premiere. The subsequent premiere of the chapters on HBO Max has also been a resounding success, with the ending multiplying the premiere records by almost five.

The six episodes of ‘The Undoing’ are available on HBO Spain.

