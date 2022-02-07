The two technicians that the Mexican National Team wants to replace Gerardo Martino

louis yon

February 07, 2022 10:22 a.m.

The Mexican team He has decided that Gerardo Martino will leave due to the poor results and the poor performance that the Tricolor has shown in the last qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup and has set his sights on the MX League to look for the new DT.

louis yon has been in charge of deciding that Gerardo Martino no longer finish the qualifying phase to the World Cup, since the direct pass is being put at risk. In addition, there has been no improvement in the last FIFA date, so they already have the favorites to take the place of “Tata”.

The Mexican Federation does not want to experiment with another DT from abroad who does not know Mexican soccer, so they would look in the MX League and have already spoken with the two options that Yon de Luisa likes the most and is interested in the position.

The technicians that the Mexican National Team wants

The technicians with whom the Federation has spoken are Nicolás Larcamón for everything he has done in Puebla in the last one and Diego Coca for the extraordinary tournament he had with Atlas, who was champion, and the great start to the tournament he has had.

