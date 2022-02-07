The story of Anne Hathaway with her boyfriend that will make your head explode

There are a lot of conspiracy theories regarding some celebrities. The immortality of Keanu Reeves, the belief that Nicolas Cage is a vampire, the rumor that Michael Jackson is still alive… these are just some of the hypotheses that have been around Hollywood in recent years. However, there is a new theory that has had a boom in recent years, as several people claim that the actress Anne Hathaway is married to the reincarnation of the famous writer William Shakespeare.

This theory began to circulate on the internet since a physical comparison was made between Adam Shulman, husband of the actress, with one of the most relevant writers in history, the author of Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare.

It all started when a netizen wondered: “doesn’t Adam Shulman’s face have an incredible similarity to Shakespeare’s?” From that moment on, a large number of people began to share images comparing Anne’s husband to the writer. In the comparisons, shared features are highlighted, such as a triangle-shaped face, rounded eyes and a profiled nose.

However, the resemblance between Adam Shulman and the English writer is not the only element that supports this hypothesis. There is a much more important feature in this theory which is based on the identity of the playwright’s wife. Although not much is known about the writer’s private life, there are records that Shakespeare married a woman named Anne Hathaway. Surprisingly, the name of the writer’s wife is the same as that of the famous Hollywood actress, increasing the credibility of the idea that the author of “Hamlet” reincarnated in another life to continue loving his wife.

The followers of the literary work of William Shakespeare have indicated that this reincarnation in a fulfilled promise that he made to his wife, since the following phrase is attributed to him: “Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other”. In addition, research indicates that Shakespeare’s wife was also a beautiful woman with white skin and brown hair, increasing the coincidences in relation to both couples.

Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway lived in Shottery, a town near the writer’s hometown. Anne was 26 years old when she married William, who was 12 years her junior. At the time of their wedding, Hathaway was pregnant with the couple’s first child, Sussana; later they had a set of twins named Hammet and Judith.

Due to Shakespeare’s profession, the couple remained separated for a few years, while he tried to make a name for himself in London. The remains of both are in the Church of the Holy Trinity in the city of Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman married in an intimate wedding in California in September 2012. This year they would have been married for 10 years (or 440 years if the theory is true)..