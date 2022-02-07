The real reason Kanye West has decided to publicly fight Kim Kardashian

Unlike how he acted a few years ago, in which he stayed away from the media and the spotlight, Kanye West has changed his strategy in recent months. The rapper has given several interviews to the media and has even published details on his social networks about the terrible relationship he has with Kim Kardashian.

A source spoke about the rapper’s behavior to Us Weekly, attempting to explain his new attitude. “He likes to be in control and have that power,” the source said, adding that the artist feels “ignored” because Kim seems to want to cut ties for good.

Recall that it was Kim who decided to file for divorce in February 2021 and although things remained silent for most of the year, the singer did make it clear that he intended to return to her. Unfortunately Kim is starting a new relationship with Pete Davidson, with whom it seems that things are getting more and more serious.

“Kanye feels that they listen to him more on social networks”, told Us Weekly’s source about the message he published this Friday.

“Kanye didn’t choose to get divorced and doesn’t like that Kim is ‘winning’ when it comes to her kids, money and her home.”

How will this drama end? Only time will tell.