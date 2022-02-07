The race for the Oscars for best supporting actress: who will be the nominee?

With Oscar nominations just around the corner, CinemaBlend is taking a look at which movies and performances are likely to be in contention for nominations. Let’s analyze the state of the supporting actress career.

locked in

Fresh off a Golden Globe win, Ariana DeBose is easily out front in her category. Her performance as Anita in West Side Storya role that earned Rita Moreno an Oscar for the 1961 adaptation, has no shortage of scene-stealing Oscar moments, many of which showcase her incredible talent as a singer and dancer as well. Caitríona Balfe’s role as protective mother in Belfast it seems close to a lock too. She was the only actress from her film to be nominated for a SAG Awards, making the cut even when Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds were viciously snubbed.

Kirsten Dunst is likely to finally be recognized by the Academy for her role in the Best Picture heavyweight, the power of the dog. From her prominent role at age 12 in Interview with the Vampire for her Cannes Best Actress-winning role in Melancholia, many feel that it is their moment. These three are the only Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild nominated actresses in the category, so it would be a huge surprise if any of them didn’t make the Oscar shortlist.

likely bets

It wasn’t before her SAG snub that I even considered the possibility of Aunjanue Ellis losing a nomination for king richard. What may hurt his chances is that so much of his performance hinges on one scene, but in that one scene he steals the entire show. I hope he gets over this snub, and being a part of a likely Best Picture nominated movie will help secure his nomination. Ruth Negga is also likely to be recognized for her brilliant performance in He passed. Though she would probably be the only nominee for the movie, she’s in good hands with the Netflix campaign, and that SAG nomination really sealed the deal for placing her in my predictions.

dark horses

The five mentioned above are the safest picks in the category, and would make a great lineup. But should anyone miss out on the nomination, who is on the outskirts vying for a seat?

Ann Dowd should be in the winning conversation for her role as a grieving mother seeking catharsis in Mass. Unfortunately, the film failed to gain traction at the box office and suffers from under-viewing, though a Critics Choice nomination does offer some hope. Rita Moreno offers a compelling narrative for voters of a nomination neck-and-neck with Ariana DeBose, considering she played that role in 1961. Although her role is a bit light on screen time, she has an emotional musical number and a legacy that cannot be underestimated.

Cate Blanchett stunned SAGs with a nomination for her role as a shrewd psychiatrist in nightmare alley. However, this will be her only major nomination, as she missed out on the BAFTA Long List. Judi Dench seemed like a possible candidate for her role in Belfast, but has been ignored by awards voters so far in favor of her three co-stars who have more to work with in the film. Meryl Streep’s role in don’t look up It looks convincing on paper, but it hasn’t managed to gain ground either. Surprisingly, Marlee Matlin’s performance in CODA it has also been ignored by award voters, despite the film’s rise as a Best Picture nominee.

If anyone can surprise without a major precursor nomination, it might be Jessie Buckley for the lost daughter. Her performance has been highlighted and awarded by critics, and if the lost daughter has a good performance, she could accompany her on the trip. It’s also not impossible that BAFTA could show her some love, given her Lead Actress nomination for wild Rose two years ago.

Check back here on CinemaBlend for more category breakdowns. You can check Leading Actor, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay.