The player who left Herrera with his mouth open in Tigres and is not Vigón

The Tigres player who surprised Miguel Herrera

February 06, 2022 10:40 p.m.

After 4 to 2 at the Universitario stadium, Michael Herrera He was satisfied with the victory and valued the work of all the players, especially one who left him open-mouthed for his performance on the pitch with tigers.

the right side, Jesus Duenasgave a great game in the Volcano, who was very connected with the feline attack and participated in one of the goals of Juan Pablo Vigon. For El Piojo, Dueñas’ work was very satisfactory.

On the other hand, the two goals from John Paul Vigon They talk a lot about the player and Miguel Herrera will continue to consider him, because upon the arrival of Sebastian Cordova, Vigón had to remain on the bench.

What does Miguel Herrera think of his new reinforcements?

One of the players who liked Michael Herrera it was the venezuelan Yefferson Soteldo, who, after his participation in the South American qualifiers with his national team, landed in New Lion and had minutes with the feline painting.

