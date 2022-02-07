The photo of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston that blew up fans

The successful duo made up of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston always makes people talk. The actors, who were part of several projects together, met again on a recording set and confirmed, after several months of speculation, that the second part of “Mystery on Board”, the movie that Netflix premiered in 2019, is real . Although many details about the plot of this new film have not yet been released, according to the TV Line site, it transpired that this formula of humor would interpret “another international adventure full of intrigue and mischief.” Through their Instagram accounts, they made a shared publication showing all the details of the meeting. In the images you can see both posing from Hawaii, with the ocean in the background, and, on the other hand, a video of the recording set where the entire cast appears together with the team listening to music and dancing. “Back to work with my friend. Murder Mystery 2,” read the bottom of the post. The publication quickly aroused all kinds of reactions in all his fans. In just three hours, he managed to collect more than 4 million “likes” and about 30 thousand comments from his followers, who were happy for the reunion.