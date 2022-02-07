The Oscars 2022: everything we know about the possible nominees

Nicole Kidman, All about the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, spencer

Ask me about the best actress competition in an hour, and I might have a totally different lineup for you. I’m pretty optimistic about Kidman, Colman and Gaga, but there are so many viable candidates vying for those last two spots that I keep breaking my predictions and starting over.

Hudson and Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes) were nominated by SAG, but their biopics haven’t shown much staying power. Alan Haim (Licorice Pizza) and Rachel Zegler (Love without barriers) lead more acclaimed films, but a winter compromised by the coronavirus has not allowed Oscar voters to spend much time on these productions. And if it were up to me, there would be two safe positions for Penélope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Renate Reinsve (the worst person in the world), but never got the momentum they needed this season.

People were shocked when Stewart was snubbed by SAG, but I have a feeling she’ll make it regardless: The 31-year-old actress should be a first-time nominee, and she’s worked really hard, going to almost all interviews and question-and-answer sessions of spencer. Of the remaining contenders, I’m going to play it safe and go with Hudson, the SAG nominee who delivers her most sophisticated performance yet in Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story.

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, the power of the dog

Jared Leto, the gucci house

Smit-McPhee’s performance as Kirsten Dunst’s cunning son is a sure bet, as by the end of the power of the dog he has stolen the leading role of the film. In the gucci house, a prosthetic-laden Leto embodies the kind of extreme transformation that voters love, even if critics are tempted to scoff. And Kotsur’s reaction shots drive the emotional third act of CODA: her daughter moves away, but now she understands her more than ever.

Some thought Cooper’s role in Licorice PizzaConsisting of two scenes, it might be too small for Oscar recognition, but it made the SAG shortlist and is a hugely eye-catching piece of work from a frequent nominee. Ben Affleck also got a nomination at SAG, but it was for The bar of high hopes, which is not considered a top contender for an Oscar. I’d pass on Affleck for a supporting performance at the top tier of best picture nominees, and from that group — which includes Jesse Plemons (the power of the dog) as well as Hinds and Jamie Dornan (Belfast)—I choose Hinds, a veteran actor who should receive his first nomination.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, Love without barriers

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, the power of the dog