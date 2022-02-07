The new message that Chicharito Hernández sends to Tata Martino

The Mexican forward sent a message to Martino in his last game

February 06, 2022 3:44 p.m.

The tension inside the dressing room of the Mexican team is still at its peak, this after the results of the FIFA date where Mexico got only seven points out of a possible nine. It is for this reason that criticism of the Argentine coach, Gerardo MartinoThey set fire to social media again.

And it is that El Tri’s lack of goals has left much to be desired among Mexican fans, because neither the Wolverhampton striker, Raul Jimenez, neither Monterrey attacker Rogelio Funes Mori they have fulfilled the scoring quota within the national team. so fans have expressed their desire for the return of one of the banned players.

Is about Javier Hernandez that he has not been summoned to the national team since September 2019, this after several indisciplines that the striker had within the Mexican team. So Martino decided to veto the Tri, although now he could be called to alleviate the lack of goals.

Javier Hernandez He is also upset because the Argentine coach has dispensed with his services within the Mexican team, for which he has already sent a strong and clear message to Martino to call him up again on the next FIFA date where they will face each other. United States, Honduras and El Salvador.

What was the message that Chicharito Hernández sent to Martino?

In recent months it has been said that the Mexican forward Javier Hernandez, has lowered its level with the LA Galaxy of the MLS although the attacker has shown the opposite in the last games he has had with the Los Angeles team. Well, in the last friendly match he collaborated with an assist for one of the four of the goals they scored against New England Revolution, which made it clear that he is in a great moment.

