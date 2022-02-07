The most intimate and romantic Billie Eilish makes your hair stand on end in every minute of the concert that has just premiered on Disney +

One hour and five minutes of pure musical and visual pleasure. Thus we can describe in a few words the wonderful special concert of Billie Eilish that is available from Friday on Disney +, entitled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to LA.

This work reaches our screens shortly after the release of his second album on July 30 with the homonymous name (without the A Love Letter to LA ) . 16 themes in which she delves into issues as complex as her fears, the process of accepting herself (which she has already spoken about on several occasions), her latest stormy romance and some other added trauma.

The American artist (who, in case you didn’t know, has five Grammy Awards to her name, among other top awards) transports us to his dream world hand in hand with his beautiful melodies and a series of images that make us want to fly to the city of Los Angeles today. To all this we add brief statements that fit great into the narrative. In case this brief description has not made it clear, every second of the concert is worth it.

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros / month or save 2 months with the annual subscription for 89.99 euros / year.

This concert film shines from start to finish thanks to a Billie Eilish whose charisma manages to transcend the screen and make us feel as if we were sitting in the first row of the stalls of the hollywood bowl.

With images that fuse beautiful landscapes of Los Angeles, lively illustrations that serve as a connection between song and song (a clear nod to the Disney factory) and the stage where Eilish works magic, the visual quality of this work is really high. Also add that the chromatic play of red, gold, blue and black is perfectly executed.

Furthermore, the aesthetic Old-Hollywood who breathes the film it is outstanding. We recommend that the first time you enjoy Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to LA Do it with all your senses active. The following reproductions can now be simply limited to audio.

Although the young artist falls in love alone, Much of the action is lived accompanied (and very well accompanied, in fact). The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra (directed by a masterful Gustavo Dudamel), Los Angeles Children Chorus (of which Billie was a part in her childhood) and her brother Finneas They perform alongside Eilish to crank up the excitement and give us goosebumps.





getting older, I Didn’t Change My Number Y Oxytocin These are some of the themes where Eilish brings out all the artillery in this peculiar love letter. Add that the acoustic performance of Your Power with his brother on guitar has made us shed some tears.

Finally, clarify that the artist’s statement is not only limited to songs and images, there are also more direct confessions: “Los Angeles shaped me, made me who I am, and I will always be grateful for how it helped me grow.” A beautiful message that Billie has translated into what she knows how to do best: win us over with her voice. Whether you’re an Eilish fan or not, it’s worth a watch.

Photographs | Disney+