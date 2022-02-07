The meteor shower Alpha Centaurids arrives: how to see it from Mexico

(Photo: EFE/ Pedro Puente Hoyos/ File)



In the early hours of Tuesday February 8th, astronomy lovers have a date with the sky. Shortly before dawn, alpha centaurid meteor shower will reach its maximum peak of activity, and they will be able to see each other at least six meteors per hour.

The National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) explained that in reality, the Alpha Centaurids can be seen from the January 28 to February 21, but the observers will have more opportunities on the 8th of this month, because they will register their maximum activity.

To appreciate the beauty of the show, it is important to go to a place with dark skies, away from the light pollution of large cities. On this occasion, it is also necessary that the southern horizon is clear, without obstacles in front, such as mountains, buildings or other types of structures that hinder the vision.

“We do not need any auxiliary optical instrument, so we just have to look up at the sky,” INAOE reported.

At the moment, the source that produces these meteors is unknown. The fleeting ones are traces of dust and debris that comets and asteroids they leave behind as they orbit the Sun.

When the Earth passes through a region of space where these fragments are suspended, the rocks hit our atmosphere and become bright shooting stars. Until now, however, astronomers have not been able to identify which one is the celestial object from which the Alpha Centaurids.

As explained by the National Committee Night of the Stars, the radiant of the meteors, or the region of the sky from which they seem to fall, is the constellation of the Centaurus, which gives its name to the phenomenon. This will rise in the celestial vault starting at 02:00 in the morning, towards the south of the celestial sphere. The coordinates are AR=14H01M, DEC=-59º05′. However, it is not necessary to know how to find this direction, and to capture an Alpha Centaurid, all you have to do is direct your gaze towards the sky.

February

– February 7th: closest approach of the Moon and Uranus.

– February 8th: maximum of the Centaurid meteor shower. They will leave a maximum of about six meteors per hour.

– February 8th: Crescent Moon.

– February 9: Venus reaches its maximum brightness, 4.6 magnitudes.

– February 12: conjunction of Mercury and Pluto. Our neighbor will appear north of Pluto.

– February 13th: conjunction of Venus and Mars.

– February 16th: Full moon.

– 23 of February: Moon in last quarter.

– February 24th: the galaxy M106 it will be well placed for observation most of the night.

– 26 of February: the Moon at perigee, at its minimum distance from Earth.

– February 27: conjunction of the Moon and Venus.

– February 27: conjunction of the Moon and Mars.

– February 28th: stars Mizar and Alcor. Double-double or multiple system of the Ursa Major constellation.

– February 28th: conjunction of the moon and Mercury.

– February 28th: conjunction of the Moon and Saturn.

