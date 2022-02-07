The iconic horror scene that was totally improvised

It is one of the most iconic lines in the history of horror cinema that was replicated on multiple occasions thanks to its inexhaustible popularity.

Horror movies are as old as cinema itself and have long set trends and times thanks to the impact they manage to establish on their audiences. It can be psychological terror, a threat “from beyond” or gender “slashers”the big screen always had room for these films and the genre knew how to reinvent itself over and over again.

In this way, the history of horror cinema has milestones that stood out above the rest of the films of that class, among which we can find titles such as The Birds, Psycho, Shark, Pet Sematary, Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, Friday the 13th or The spell. There is fear for all tastes and the industry does not seem to say no to this kind of content that multiplies over time.

The scene that made history

Now let’s review a title that set a trend: The Shiningfrom Stanley Kubrickthe film that tells the story of Jack Torrance, a former teacher who accepts a position as a winter watchman in a lonely high-mountain hotel to take care of maintenance. Shortly after settling in with his family, he begins to suffer from disturbing personality disorders that will lead him into the most terrifying darkness.

Stanley Kubrick he was open to improvisation in his films at the same time that he did a lot of takes because he was very “perfectionist”. In one of those shots at the climax of The Shining, Jack Nicholson shouted the popular phrase, “Here’s Johnny”creating a terrifying moment that would become an icon of horror cinema thanks to the interpreter’s facial expression added to the dynamics of the scene in question where he threatens his wife with an ax.

What Kubrick did not know is that this “impro” It was a clear reference to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carsona TV show that the director was unaware of while filming the movie based on the novel by Stephen King. Finally, and thanks to the freedoms provided by the historic filmmaker during the shooting of the film and the performance of Jack Nicholson like the disturbed Jack Torrence, “Here’s Johnny” went down in history.