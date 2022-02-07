The hockey teams of the COR and Canada dispute the match of the JJ.OO. of Beijing with masks after the refusal of the Canadians to go out on the track

The women’s ice hockey teams of the Russian Olympic Committee (COR) and Canada, as well as the refereeing list of that match corresponding to Group A of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, came out on the rink wearing masks and played the match with the masks on.

This Monday’s game began an hour later than scheduled, due to the Canadians refusing to go out on the ice until they saw the results of the covid-19 tests of the rival team with negative results. The Russians were on the track and after almost half an hour of warm-up they also retired to the locker room.

Finally, the athletes and coaching staff of the two teams came out with masks at the request of the Canadian team.

The first two periods of the match were played with the masks, but for the third period the athletes went out on the track without the masks, reports the TASS agency. The COR on its Telegram channel indicates that the Russian players received the results of the covid-19 tests, without specifying.