The fixed position is achieved, on average, at 56 years of age

fifty six years. A decade before retirement. With that age the teachers of the medical faculties of Spain fixed place in his university center.

A report prepared by the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine denounce this situation. In it, teachers lament the difficulties they face in preparing teacher templates, at a time when doctors are needed and educational ratios (teacher by number of students) are lower than ever.

According to the study by the deans, in recent years there has been a significant decrease in the number of professors that has led to an “urgent” situation that, if not resolved, “does not guarantee the training of future doctors.”

The data indicate that the average age of access to the position of full professor in Medicine is 56 years in the case of so-called “linked” professionals (those who depend administratively on the college, but their main work is in hospitals attending to patients), while the average age of access to the teaching position is 48 years for those not linked.

The requirements to access this type of position and the few positions that are offered lead to two problems in the teaching system: the lack of teachers and a very low replacement rate (replacing the one who retires).

The deans of Medicine defend that a correct ratio between students/teachers in the Health Sciences branch should be similar to others such as Chemistry, since they share a similar level of experimentality.

“However, based on information from the Ministry of Universities, it would be necessary to hire twice the current teaching staff so that the number of Medicine professors would be similar to that of a medical degree. Arts and Humanities (such as History) and triple so that it would be similar to that of Science”, they denounce.

Deficit of 3,817 places

Currently, the estimated deficit in the public universities of permanent faculty (with fixed place) and doctor’s assistant (with an employment contract of a maximum duration of five years) is 2,654 linked doctors and 1,163 not linked. All this to have a student/teacher relationship “similar to the science branch”. In other words, almost 4,000 seats: 3,817.

Giving an example, an average Faculty of Medicine (150 students per degree) currently has a permanent teaching staff and doctor’s assistant of 62 people. According to the deans’ study, if the necessary regulatory changes are not made, in a few years there will be a permanent teaching staff and doctor’s assistant of only 30 people.

“This teaching staff also participates in the teaching of other titles in the Health Sciences branch, they investigate and, in a very high percentage, carry out care work in health centers,” they denounce.

The problem for teachers is, therefore, their low replacement rate (retired teachers are not covered). According to the study, it is “well below what is necessary.”

To be a professor of Medicine in any of its aspects, one must pass the ANECA accreditation system which, in the field of Medicine, requires several scientific publications and hours of teaching and clinical practice. The requirements are very difficult to meet, according to specialists.

This means that the number of accredited in the ANECA Academy Program is “very low”, both in the number of applications and in the rate of positive reports. In the 2018-2020 triennium, only an average of 24 professors in Medicine and Clinical Specialties (with an average age of 55 years) were accredited annually, compared to the 240 linked that would be necessary, and 34 professors in Biomedical Sciences (with a average age of 45 years), compared to the 108 that would be required.

Universitary system

But teachers believe that this is not just a question of places, but of merit. For years, the Conference of Deans has called for a review of the criteria of the ANECA Academy Program so that it allows them to “incorporate the best professionals from health centers as teachers of the Branch of Health Sciences”. They ask to adapt the teaching and research requirements and value the care activity for the importance it has, something that does not happen now.

The future labor reform and Organic Law of the University System (LOSU) It is essential to reverse the current trend. As denounced by the deans in their report, there is currently no “equivalent” itinerary to that of doctor’s assistant professorship to be able to access the permanent professorship linked to the area of ​​Medicine.

“It is a priority to implement and extend at the national level the figure of professors contracted with a linked doctor, as well as to confirm that the LOSU contemplate the teaching figure of teaching assistant doctor linked. Both measures will make it possible to increase the average academic life of professors teaching medicine and, therefore, improve their annual replacement rate”, the deans insist.

