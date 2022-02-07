The ECHR issues a recommendation to the Culiacán City Council for violating the human rights of retired police officers

Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The State Human Rights Commission (CEDH), issued a recommendation to the City Council of Culiacán, for violate human rights to the honor and legal certainty of widows, relatives of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and retired police officers.

This recommendation arises from a complaint received last July in which it was denounced that the authority re-victimized police familiesto women, girls and boys who cry out for justice and better living conditions.

Read more: Sinaloa Congress will not reduce seats, 40 deputies remain

The statements made by the responsible authority have resulted in human rights violations to the honor of the complainant in his capacity as the son of a police officer who lost his life in the line of duty, as well as the widows and relatives of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and retired policemen, having been disqualified and publicly reviled.

Based on the foregoing and having as a framework the First Article of the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa, which specifies as the ultimate objective in our federative entity the protection of human dignity and the promotion of the fundamental rights that are inherent to it, as well as the Fourth Bis article, second paragraph, which affirms that human rights have direct efficacy and are linked to all public powers, this Sinaloa State Human Rights Commission is allowed to formulate to you, Lic. Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, Municipal President of Culiacán, as the responsible authority, the following recommendatory points:

First. Give view of this Recommendation to the competent body so that, in the exercise of its functions, and if deemed appropriate, initiate the procedure of administrative responsibility in which the facts that are reproached in this Recommendation are investigated, to which a copy must be attached. of the same, and in its case, the sanctions that are appropriate are imposed; likewise, so that said instance sends to this State Commission the proofs of its fulfillment.

Second. On the occasion of the facts that are reproached in this Recommendation, a public institutional apology is offered to QV1, as well as to the widows and relatives of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to retired police officers, sending evidence to this State Commission of its fulfillment.

Third. Give the corresponding instructions, so that the public servants of the Culiacán City Council, within the scope of their powers, comply with the obligation to respect, protect and guarantee the human rights of all people, sending this State Commission proof of their compliance. .

Quarter. The content of this Recommendation is made known among the public servants of the City Council of Culiacán, after safeguarding the identity of those involved, with the aim of contributing to prevention and avoiding the repetition of acts similar to those that by this way is reproached, sending to this State Commission proof of compliance.

Read more: Rocha Moya suffers political wear and tear due to conflicts with mayors of Culiacán and Mazatlán, they seek senatorship 2024

This Recommendation, in accordance with the provisions of article 102, section B of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, is public in nature and is issued with the fundamental purpose of making a statement regarding irregular conduct by public servants in the exercise of the powers expressly conferred on them by law, such as obtaining the appropriate investigation by the administrative agencies or any other competent authorities, so that, within their powers, they apply the appropriate sanctions and correct the irregularities committed.