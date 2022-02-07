The dramatic stoppage of the Billie Eilish show to help a fan

While performing as part of his tour Happier Than Ever, billie eilish stopped his show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, at noticing that a young woman in the audience was having trouble breathing.

Through the videos of his followers, which were appearing on social networks, you can see the singer worried about what was happening in the audience. “Do you need an inhaler?” He first asked one of his followers. He then turned to his team and continued, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we get one?”

Fortunately, Eilish’s team quickly showed up with what was required and the young woman who was having difficulty breathing was replaced without major inconvenience. The singer placated the crowd by asking them not to crowd around her, so the fan could catch her breath. When the singer observed that the girl was already recovered, she exclaimed: “I hope that people are well before continuing with the show”, for which he immediately received thousands of applause.

This is not the first time that the singer has put a recital on pause. It’s a habit Eilish seems to have embraced since her early days on the music scene. He had long since stopped a concert after an attendee lost consciousness during a show. On that occasion, the singer stopped singing to bring a bottle of water to those who accompanied him.

Concerts in the United States have been under scrutiny since the fatal accident that occurred at the Astroworld festival during a rapper recital Travis Scott last November. The tragedy, which left eight people dead and 23 injured, was unleashed when a crowd of people charged the stage and “began to crush the people who were in the front row.”

Rapper Travis Scott finally stopped the show upon seeing several struggling fans GETTY IMAGES

Contrary to what happened this weekend, on that occasion Scott continued with the presentation while the first victims were removed from the field where the festival was held. The recital finally came to an end to the shouts of a large group of people who exclaimed for the stoppage of the festival.