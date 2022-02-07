The Cruz Azul squad forgets Jonathan Rodríguez after the debut of the Uruguayan player

The Uruguayan striker made his debut with a goal in his team’s 4-1 win in the First Division of Saudi Arabia.

The departure of Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul was full of lights and shadows that clouded what the Uruguayan striker did during his stay at La Maquina. Despite the fact that the entire cement community appreciates what “Cabecita” did, they did not like his ways when demanding an exit.

And as the old aphorism goes for those who prefer to move forward without looking back: ‘I walked past’the Uruguayan made his debut as a scorer in his team’s 4-1 victory over Al-Ta’ee of the Saudi Arabia First Division. However, some gesture was expected from his former teammates… and this never came.

“Very happy for my debut at Al-Nassr and for my first goal with the team! Let’s think about what’s to come“Wrote the striker in an Instagram post after debuting as a scorer. And despite the fact that several players from Cruz Azul’s current squad are part of his “followers”, each of them ignored him.

Sebastián Jurado, Rafael Baca, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Corona, Julio Domínguez; and other excementers like Alexis Gutiérrez, Lucas Passerini, Orbelin Pineda or Luis Romo himself, They are another of the many footballers with whom he shared a dressing room and with whom he is still in contact through social networks, but what did they forget? congratulate him after this new step in his career.

Hence, this absence of congratulations and messages of support is so striking in a union in which it is always sought to underline what other colleagues have done, even more so if they belonged to the same team for a considerable period of time.