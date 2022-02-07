The biggest controversy of their relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in one of the most controversial and painful breakups in the Hollywood art industry

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. In 1994 they had already had the opportunity to share precisely at the beginning of the iconic series “Friends” where Aniston got one of the main roles.

However, it was 1998 when Jennifer broke up with Tate Donovan, who was her partner at the time, and Brad ended his relationship with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. It was at that moment that the story between Jenn and Brad began. Certain rumors assure that their own representatives organized the first date of the actors.

Just five months later, the couple decided to get engaged. And it is that everything in the relationship of Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt happened very quickly, the love of the actors was a whirlwind from the beginning. It should be noted that Jenn in an interview with Diane Sawyer assured that from the first date she knew that Brad was made for her.

Finally, on July 29, 2000, the luxurious wedding of the artists was held in Malibu, which cost a million dollars, added to that 90 thousand dollars in security forces.

However, in the midst of their romantic history, the actors were the protagonists of great controversies. Although everything was going well, the relationship came to an end due to Brad Pitt’s infidelities with actress Angelina Jolie while he was still married to Jennifer. The love affair between the actors began on the set of the movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) in 2005.

In the midst of all the dilemma Brad Pitt did not make any further comments about what was happening, what he did comment on was that his relationship with Jenn was becoming very monotonous. However, he told her that he needed to resolve issues of her singleness that there was no third person in the middle.

“It was very clear to me that I intended to try and find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life. I think my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to fake marriage was something it wasn’t,” Pitt told Parade magazine years after the split.

Both Angelina and Brad always denied having started the relationship during the marriage. The actress has always been pointed out as the person who meddled between the most beloved couple in Hollywood.

At the time of the interview, the actor stated that he did not feel sorry for the decision he had made.

“I am satisfied with making green decisions and finding the woman I love, Angie, and starting a family that I love so much. A family is a risky adventure, because the greater the love, the greater the loss… That’s the business, all right. But I’ll take it all,” Brad added.

In 2006 Angelina Jolie announced her first pregnancy, news that greatly affected Jennifer Aniston due to the proximity of the date of their separation and even without having signed the divorce. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress said: “The world was surprised and I was surprised”, in addition, she expressed her feeling of emptiness and sadness.

Despite everything, the actress said: “I love Brad. I will love him for the rest of my life. He is a fantastic man. We spent seven very intense years together. It was a beautiful and complicated relationship.”

There are many who have not overcome the rupture of Brad and Jenn after almost 16 years of their divorce. In recent months, the actors have had an approach that has caused a lot of happiness to the fans who dream of the couple returning.

In 2020, the actors caused a sensation when they shared a script reading to benefit Sean Penn’s NGO. The flirtation between them was very funny to the other actors who participated in the dynamic, including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel and Shia LaBeouf, among others.

