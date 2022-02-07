The biggest controversy of their relationship

For Mariolga Vilchez

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt starred in one of the most controversial and painful breakups in the Hollywood art industry

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. In 1994 they had already had the opportunity to share precisely at the beginning of the iconic series “Friends” where Aniston got one of the main roles.

However, it was 1998 when Jennifer broke up with Tate Donovan, who was her partner at the time, and Brad ended his relationship with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. It was at that moment that the story between Jenn and Brad began. Certain rumors assure that their own representatives organized the first date of the actors.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker