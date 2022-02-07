The Super Bowl is the best time to enjoy the NFL and if you want to get in the mood to live all the excitement of the game for the League championship that the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will play, here we leave you the list of the best football movies.

The film industry has given us very exciting jewelry about him oval ball sport with themes ranging from racial segregation to children learning to play despite their limitations.

What are the best football movies and where to watch them?

Little Giants (Little Giants, 1994)

Where to see? Apple TV and Amazon (for a fee)

Have you ever heard of the playin’The Annexation of Puerto Rico‘? Well, it was precisely in this film that it was called that and it is about some children without much physical ability trying to impose themselves on the winningest team in their category.

Duel of the Titans (Remeber the titans, 2000)

Where to see? Disney+

The film is based on true events, in which an African-American coach, played by Denzel Washington, is assigned to coach a high school team in the process of racial integration.

A Possible Dream (The Blindside, 2009)

Where to see? amazon

The film is based on the life of NFL lineman Michael Oher, who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. He tells how he was adopted by a wealthy family who helped him improve his game and get into college.

Any given Sunday (Any Given Sunday, 1999)

Where to see? hbo max

Al Pacino brings to life a veteran coach who is in the twilight of his career with a team that has become one of the worst in the league, which is also in the midst of a generational change in the top leadership.

Cheap Shot: The End Game (The Longest Yard, 2005)

Where to see? Netflix

A former NFL player, played by Adam Sandler, is sent to prison, where he is given the task of putting together a team with prisoners who will face the prison guards in a game.

We Are Marshall (2006)

Where to see? hbo max

After the tragic plane crash suffered by the Marshall University football team, the new coach must begin the reconstruction of the collegiate team, despite the opposition of some.

Invincible (Invincible, 2006)

Where to see? Disney+

The film is based on the life of Vince Papale who manages to fulfill his dream of being a Philadelphia Eagles player after attending an open tryout for the team.

Rudi (1993)

Where to see? hbo max

This movie is based on the story of Scrawny Rudy who aspires to play football at the University of Notre Dame and starts working as a team assistant before joining the coaching team.

The Replacements (2000)

Where to see? amazon

The Washington Sentinels team goes on strike with the league almost won, so the coach has the difficult task of putting together a new team with substitute players.

Other recommended movies