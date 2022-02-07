THE BAR OF THE GREAT HOPES (The Tender Bar)

USA 2021 104 minutes

Direction George Clooney Film script William Monahaccording to JR Moehringer’s book Photography Martin Ruhe Music dara taylor interpreters Tye Sheridan, Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Briana Middleton, Rhenzy Feliz, Max Casella, Sondra James amazon

George Clooney acquired a certain prestige with his directorial debut, Confessions of a dangerous mindwhich consolidated with Good night and good luck Y the ides of march. The rest of the eight films that make up his filmography, including this one that Americans would call Feel Good Movie, do not live up to her expectations or those of those who follow her. In this adaptation of 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer’s memoirs for children and youth, Clooney offers us his presumably sweetest film yet, but in some ways also one of his most bland. Part of the responsibility lies with William Monahan, screenwriter of The kingdom of heaven, Web of lies and infiltrators, which may not have been able to express in its adaptation the spirit of the book on which it is based. However, it is appreciated that Clooney dispenses with that grandiloquent and pretentious air that he usually uses in his work. Common places accumulate in this type of production, including the perennial child with autistic behaviors to reflect a superior intelligence, always surrounded by adults, as if he were missing an authentic and believable childhood. The best segment of the film is the central one, when the protagonist, a Tye Sheridan who, in the absence of seeing hidden instincts with Colin Farrell and What the truth hides with Ana de Armas, both premiered only on the internet, we will continue to identify with Ready Player One of Spielberg and the recent the card counter of Schrader, he faces his graduation years at Yale and a frustrated sentimental relationship that reminds us so much of that mythical James Bridges movie from 1973, Student Life. The bar of the title, The Dickens that here served to title the book and now also the film as The bar of high hopes, should be a catalyst for the affection that the child does not find in an absent and irresponsible father, one of the great defects of a society so anchored in the traditional family model, as well as a mausoleum in which the protagonist finds that inspiration and motivation that the film does not broadcast and that would make him a prestigious writer. But none of that happens in this erratic film that nevertheless shows kindness and all our admiration for a dedicated Ben Affleck somewhat removed from his usual roles, who as the protagonist’s uncle wins our sympathy. To make matters worse, the setting remains practically anchored in the seventies, no matter how many years go by.