The 10 Funniest Characters In The MCU, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, brought many of Marvel Comics’ greatest characters to life on the big screen thanks to a winning combination of great special effects, heartfelt and exciting storylines, great performances by famous actors, and above all, something special. in fine humor to keep the tone of the MCU balanced.

Almost every story has comic relief to help break the tension, and some movie or TV show characters are famous for always having something funny to say or having hilarious body language or reactions to the antics around them. While the MCU movies have jokes and banter all over the place, a handful of characters, in particular, are known for offering great humor. Who are they?

10 Luis tells funny stories

Portrayed by actor Michael Peña, supporting character Luis is a much-loved part of the plot of Ant Man . He first appeared in the movie Ant Man from 2015 as Scott Lang’s goofy but loyal friend, and will eagerly seek out new “job” opportunities for Scott to try.

Luis is known for recalling an elaborate chain of conversations, and the introduction for it is hilarious. Luis is a naturally easygoing and fun guy who can ease the tension just by being there, and he even rigged his van with a fun song that came on at the wrong time.

9 Loki Is Unintentionally Funny

Loki, the trickster god, rarely blurts out lines meant to make others laugh, but somehow, he’s become one of the funniest characters in the MCU, in part because he’s so memorable with lines like “you must be really desperate to come to me for help.

In his early appearances, Loki was deadly serious, but he soon learned to embrace his playful side, often making viewers laugh when he took himself too seriously and ended up on his face, which has happened more than once. He is also dryly witty as a trickster god.

8 Thor Has Learned To Relax

Asgardian prince Thor wasn’t in the mood for fun and games at first, but after learning some hard lessons on a reverse isekai adventure to Earth, he learned to lighten up a bit, and even started cracking jokes from time to time. He was at his funniest in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.and in The Avengersof 2019: end game.

Thor amused the audience with his antics in end gameincluding playing to fortnite in New Asgard. He also had a lot of jokes and antics to share in ragnarok, like when he screamed with joy when he faced the Hulk in that Sakaar battle arena. He also had funny comments about the email.

7 Scott Lang/Ant-Man Doesn’t Take Himself Too Seriously

Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, can change size at will thanks to the suit Hank Pym gave him, and has learned to be a good infiltrator and hand-to-hand fighter for the Avengers. He is a reformed delinquent who has a realistic view of things, which makes him much more approachable and likeable.

Scott isn’t afraid to goof around and have fun, and he also has his fair share of accidental falls or unintentional gags. He even worked at Baskin Robbins for a while, and it was fun to see an MCU hero in that flashy pink and blue uniform.

6 Star-Lord wants a dance contest

Star-Lord, born Peter Quill, is an ordinary guy from Missouri who has since become a member of the Ravagers, taking orders from Yondu to steal anything he can. Now Star-Lord is a key member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, a kind of miniature Avengers team.

Star-Lord is a naturally charismatic and funny MCU hero who can ease the tension with sly humor, wisecracking commentary, and his fondness for ’70s and ’80s pop culture, from Troll dolls to Walkmans to rock-roll moves. dance. Only he could challenge Ronan the Accuser to a dance duel with a straight face.

5 Rocket Raccoon Makes His Own Rules

Rocket Raccoon is another vital member of the Guardians crew, a creature designed for combat and piloting skills. However, he is a bit insecure about all of that and doesn’t like being compared to animals. He often uses biting humor to deflect all of that.

Rocket endlessly amuses MCU fans with his witty, mean-spirited sense of humor, and no one can tell what the hell he’ll say or do next. For example, he ordered Peter to steal a prisoner’s prosthetic leg just for fun, and he laughed out loud when he heard Taserface’s name.

4 Peter Parker Has A Great Sense Of Humor

Peter Parker, the friendly neighborhood Spiderman, is a carefree and serious boy who just wants to do the right thing and help people. He is a lovable boy with a lot of potential, and his wonderful sense of humor makes it even easier to like him.

Most incarnations of Spider-Man are known for their jokes and taunts, even during deadly matches, and Peter tends to be unintentionally funny in everyday life as well. He and Ned are classic together.

3 Ned Leeds wants to hang out

Peter’s best friend is goofy Ned Leeds, who wants to be a cool superhero sidekick for Peter by any means necessary. Early on, he learned the truth about Peter, and swore to become Spider-Man’s “man in the chair” as a super-agent in his own right.

Ned isn’t exactly Maria Hill, but he does what he can to support Spider-Man as a logistics officer, and Ned is also loved for his hilarious reactions to just about everything around him, especially the arrival of villains. He is able to make a bus full of children panic with “We’re all going to die!”. He also loves LEGO.

2 Drax the Destroyer isn’t actually invisible

Drax the destroyer claims that no joke would escape him, as he would be quick enough to catch it with his bare hands. This is one of many classic examples where Drax loses his sense of humor and figures of speech, and is much funnier than he thinks.

Drax and Rocket often mercilessly mock the people around them, including their fellow Guardians, and Drax also thinks he’s much cooler than he really is. Drax tends to get into trouble hilariously, and no one can forget the time he tried to make himself invisible with his ultra-slow motion.

1 Tony Stark Is The Single Phrase King

From the start, the brilliant Tony Stark has become one of the MCU’s leading men thanks to actor Robert Downey Jr.’s sharp performance and witty dialogue. He is famous for saying more catchphrases and jokes than any other character in the MCU, and even swears, much to Captain America’s dismay.

Tony Stark has a sarcastic comment or goofy nickname for just about everyone and everything, and his cool, confident personality makes the whole thing ten times the fun. The only time he didn’t pull a prank was when he gave his life to undo the snap and thwart Thanos once and for all.