Taapsee Pannu Will Make Single-Genre Movies If Cast In Marvel’s Avengers, Says “That’s The Only Way”

Actress Taapsee Pannu has teased that she’ll be doing single-genre movies if she becomes part of the MCU’s ‘Avengers series’. In a new interview, Ella Taapsee answered a question about having to choose a genre of movies that she would do for the rest of her career.

Previously, on several occasions, Taapsee Pannu had revealed that she is a fan of the Avengers. Last year, she said that she once messaged actor Robert Downey Jr. On Instagram, she shared a clip saying that she was testing if she was endowed with superpowers so the Avengers could recruit her.

Now, in an interview with Film Companion, Taapsee responding to the question said, “That will only happen if Marvel includes me in their Avenger series. That is the only way. That’s the only genre cocktail that can make me stick with one guy.” film for the rest of my life.

Last year, Taapsse had taken a lie detector test with her Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey. In a video, shared by Netflix, Vikrant had asked Taapsee if she had sent a DM to someone who wasn’t following her. She had said, “So, I DMed Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I also said that I have more followers than you!”

But Taapsse had not mentioned the social media platform on which he posted the message. On Instagram Taapsee has more than 19.2 million followers and on Twitter he has 4.7 followers. Robert has 51.5 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on Twitter.

On Instagram Stories, Taapsee had shared a short clip looking into the camera. Face down, she brushed her hair to the sides of her. “Testing if I’m gifted with some superpowers the Avengers can recruit me for,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Taapsee appears in the Netflix movie Looop Lapeta, which was released on February 4. The film is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.