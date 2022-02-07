Super Bowl: These are the best halftime shows

Without a doubt, the Super Bowl is the most important sporting event in the United States and not only because it represents the culmination of a year of work and establishing itself as the best in the NFL, but also because the game captures the eyes of the entire world because of the show of the half-time, which over the years has become one of the most anticipated musical dates of the year, above any other show, a context that makes it irresistible for any artist.

This year, the honor and responsibility at Super Bowl LVI will go to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. The five artists have a combined 43 Grammy Awards and 19 Number 1 albums on the Billboard chart.

It’s important to note that for Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, the performance at SoFi Stadium will also represent a homecoming for the Los Angeles stars. “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own home, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement released by the NFL.

All the performers are from Southern California and, although they don’t need to, they are expected to bring a special guest as part of their show.

In the first shows, collegiate musical bands and choirs of the United States armed forces were presented, but by 1972 Ella Fitzgerald made history by being the first woman and first African-American to participate in a Super Bowl halftime, this presentation was to perform a tribute to Louis Armstrong, who lost his life that year. Subsequently, great icons such as Mickey Rooney (winner of two Oscars) and Chubby Checker, better known as the King of Twist, were invited.

In 1993, the Super Bowl halftime took a 360-degree turn, as it became a great show. Michael Jackson opened this new facet of halftime with an unforgettable presentation.

The most remembered

Moonwalk on the Grid (Michael Jackson)

In 1993, Michael Jackson appeared on stage and for 90 seconds remained motionless provoking enormous emotion in the public. Accompanied by four dancers dressed as soldiers, he delighted us with “Jam”; After this great presentation came “Billie Jean”, where the famous ‘moonwalk’ appeared, driving those present crazy. It was followed by “Black or White”, where he continued to show his skills as a dancer, and closed this 17-minute show with “We are the World”, song accompanied by a choir of three thousand 500 children of different nationalities.

Tribute to the Fallen (U2)

The most emotional halftime show It certainly happened in 2002.

Five months after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the fall of the Twin Towers, the Irish group U2 was in charge of the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime show in New Orleans. In this presentation, the group led by Bono paid a well-deserved tribute to those who died in the attack, for which the name of the fallen was projected at the back of the stage, a moment that made an entire nation cry. Among their hits, the band performed “Beautiful Day” and “Where the Streets Have No Name.”

Controversial Show (Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake)

For Super Bowl XXXVIII, a very complete poster was presented in which they highlighted Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlakethe latter while singing the verse ‘Gonna have you naked by the end of this song’, from the song “Rock your Body” ripped part of the top off the sister of the King of Pop exposing the singer’s right breast, an image that went around the world in seconds.

Legendary Beatle Paul McCartney

Paul MCCARTNEYmusic legend and former member of The Beatles, conquered the Jacksonville stage with the hits “Drive My Car”, “Live and Let Die” and “Hey Jude”.

Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger and the legendary London band The Rolling Stones offered a great show at Ford Field in Detroit, where they performed hits like “Start Me Up”, “Satisfaction” and “Rough Justice”.

Big stars

Heal the World Foundation donates 100 thousand dollars for the realization of this event in which stars of the stature of: Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, Prince, Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Sting, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Lenny Karavitz have been presented. Coldplay, Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, The Black Eyed Peas, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Jessica Simpson, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, among others.

The most watched halftime shows

shows | Audience

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake | 150 million viewers

Paul McCartney | 144 million viewers

Katy Perry | 118.5 million viewers

Lady Gaga | 117.3 million viewers

BrunoMars | 112 million viewers

Coldplay | 111.8 million viewers

Madonna | 111.3 million viewers

The Black Eyed Peas | 111 million viewers

Beyonce and Destiny’s Child | 108 million viewers

JLO&Shakira | 102 million viewers

Michael Jackson | 100 million viewers

U2 | 82.9 million viewers

Rolling Stones | 91.6 million viewers

