Super Bowl Experience brings NFL fever to Los Angeles

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 7 (EFE).- With the countdown already underway for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, the NFL landed this weekend in Los Angeles (USA) with the Super Bowl Experience, a great event designed for the most passionate fans of American football. Located in the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Super Bowl Experience opened its doors on Saturday and this Sunday it celebrated its day for the press with numerous activities for the public that came to the place. For example, fans were able to participate in practice drills where they had to dodge opponents to score a touchdown or become a quarterback to throw the perfect pass. Another highlight of the Super Bowl Experience is the recreation of an NFL team locker room with the lockers, stools and clothing of stars like Patrick Mahomes, and where some motivational speeches were heard as if the visitors were about to jump onto the field. There are not only proposals to become a player for a moment, since one can also take a picture as if you were a Super Bowl commentator sitting at the table and with the microphone in hand. The NFL has also organized autograph signings with players within a very familiar event and in which numerous children are seen accompanied by their families. The Super Bowl Experience does not leave aside one of the most important moments of this match: the intermission musical show. Thus, the organizers have brought to Los Angeles the red jacket that The Weeknd wore last year, the dress that Lady Gaga chose for her performance in 2017, and the extravagant but remembered shark costume that appeared in the Katy Perry show in 2015 However, the jewel of the Super Bowl Experience is the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl and is already exposed in the Californian city, waiting to find out if this time it will be for the Los Angeles Rams or the Los Angeles Rams. Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams start with an advantage for playing in their stadium and at the Super Bowl Experience many fans of the Los Angeles team were seen with the colors of their team and the names of figures such as Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford. Dressed from top to bottom in the blue and yellow of the Rams, Alan explained to Efe why he decided to spend Sunday at the Super Bowl Experience with his wife and children. “It’s so much fun,” he said. “We’re having a great time, the kids are laughing… And we’re also rooting for the team we love,” he added. Furthermore, Alan explained that he participated in a 40-yard sprint, which is one of the highlights of the event, and admitted with a smile that he ended up losing to his sons. The Super Bowl Experience will open its doors again from February 10 to 12, just one day before the big game is played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.