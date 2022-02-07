Super Bowl 2022: Zac Taylor will face his mentor Sean McVay

Rams vs Bengals, the strange and historic duel of coaches in the Super Bowl Who will win Super Bowl LVI? At the beginning of the season, few could say that the Rams and the Bengals were going to be the two teams that would be playing in the Super Bowl.

Now, a week before the kickoff at SoFi Stadium, the duel between Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, head coaches of both franchises, will make history in the NFL.

The story of McVay and Taylor is not new and is that both were part of the Rams in the 2017 season, when Taylor was assistant receivers coach, and then became the quarterbacks coach in the following season.

Together they managed to have a winning record in both campaigns and even reached the Super Bowl together where they lost to Tom Brady 13-3 against the Patriots. It was in 2019 that he was named head coach of the Bengals and the rest is history.

It was unlikely that after that success together they could face each other in a Super Bowl, but they will do so to be the fifth coach-assistant duo to face each other in the Big Game in the fight for the Vince Lombardi in NFL history.

Also, being part of the new breed of trainers, McVay and Taylor will be the youngest trainers to meet for the title at ages 36 and 38 for a combined total of 74 years.

“Working with Sean was two of the best years of my life. It was fun. You loved coming to the building every day. That’s a lot of our message to our building, our staff and our players.

We want guys who are willing to come here and work, but enjoy the process of walking into this building with a smile on their face every day,” Taylor told the media when he was introduced to the Bengals in 2019.

Despite the admiration that Taylor has for him, he knows that it is time to take the big step and surpass the master. Sean McVay is indebted to the Rams after that lost Super Bowl and wants to establish himself as one of the best in the new era.

Who will win Super Bowl LVI?