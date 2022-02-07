Süle has already chosen his new club

the future of Niklas Sule He has given a lot to talk about since he confirmed that he was not going to renew with him Bayern Munich a little over a month ago since there are many teams that have been interested in taking over his contract for the next course. The German center-back did not want to continue at the Allianz Arena any longer and sent his agent to look for other options for his career, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea… many tried to sign him but finally his team will be another.

According to the German media outlet ‘Bild’, the footballer has already chosen a destination for his next season and it will not be any other club than Borussia Dortmund, with whom he already has an agreement. Those from Signal Iduna Park seem to have made him the best financial and footballing offer since there he will be able to enjoy many minutes as a starter, furthermore, it is a club that is always fighting for the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League, so it was the best option on the table.

–The German footballer needed to be assured minutes

Niklas Süle has put forward having many minutes for next season to any great team that was willing to pay him much more than Borussia Dortmund. The German team offers him the chance to stay in Germany and continue fighting for all the prestigious championships, but on top of that he will be the starter, which is what he wanted. What Süle was clear about was that he was not going to allow the situation he experienced at Bayern until a few seasons ago to repeat itself since he was frequently seen on the bench.