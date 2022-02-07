Steven Spielberg is committed to inclusion!

Steven Spielberg donated $1 million to promote films that tell Jewish stories

Via Righteous Persons, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshawjoined together to donate 1 million dollars to Jewish Story Partnersa film foundation based in Los Angeles to support Jewish movies.

Jewish Story Partners was founded with a mission to address the glaring underrepresentation of funding in Jewish histories. Its purpose is to support independent films that provide fresh perspectives to tell a diverse spectrum of Jewish experiences, stories, and cultures.

Through a statement Spielberg and Capshaw they expressed their excitement to support the cause and their interest in benefiting more filmmakers.

“We are especially proud to help establish this initiative, which will bring to light a fuller range of Jewish voices, identities, experiences and perspectives, at a time when social divisions run painfully deep and conventional representations too often fail to reflect the Jewish community in all its complexity. We hope that JSP projects will long be a source of meaning within the Jewish community and beyond.”

to filmmaker Roberta Grossman will serve as director of production of the new foundation, and the programmer of film festivals Caroline Bookish, formerly director of sundance, will be the artistic director. The foundation will soon announce its first round of grantees, applications are due on July 1, 2021.

“We are thrilled to create something that is both addictive to the independent film community and fundamental to the Jewish arts and cultural landscape. With the support of our incredible partners, the Righteous Persons Foundation, Maimonides Fund and the Jim Joseph Foundation, we can accelerate the production and impact of great independent films.” Grossman and Libresco said.

In 2021, the organization will manage $500,000 dollars to feature documentaries in U.S. Nevertheless, JSPs plans to increase its funding and include international filmmakers and fiction projects.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?