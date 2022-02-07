Sofía Vergara shows the scar that was left on her throat after being operated on for cancer

instagram.com/sofiavergara

Last Thursday, Sofia Vergara She shared on her Instagram account a series of photos that were part of an old bikini photo session, and that were worth more than 750 thousand likes. The next day, the Colombian actress returned to her past and uploaded an image to the same platform that served as an excuse to tell an important part of his personal story.

In the photo, she is seen behind a camera, her neck stretched out to reach the lens. At first glance, it could be any image that accounts for her work on the sets. However, the protagonist of modern-family made it clear, through the text with which he accompanied the image, that the choice was not accidental.

“At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear,” he began his story. And he continued: “It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat and that word became part of my story”.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor”, he recalled, on World Cancer Day. Regarding photography, he explained: “This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt that day, and every day since.”.

“ I am lucky and grateful to be able to share my story and say: early prevention is very important! Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already,” she recommended.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see content that is not available due to your privacy preferences

Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2000. Scared and surprised, at that time she preferred to keep the matter private. “Having cancer is not nice, I did not want to deal with other things that were not that,” she told him years later in an interview with the Health portal.

Read more

In the same talk, the actress recounted how the doctors discovered her pathology: “I had no symptoms, they detected it in a routine endocrine checkup, so I was skeptical about the operation: they had to remove my gland. Also, surgery is dangerous; if there is an error, you can lose speech or mobility of the face”he recounted.

Since the moment she underwent surgery, Vergara has only taken one pill a day to regulate her metabolism, and she draws blood every three months. “I feel lucky. In many women, cancer doesn’t show up until menopause, and then it’s usually late,” she said.

After the operation, Vergara had to undergo iodine radiation. “It’s not that bad, you just can’t see anyone for a few days because you’re radioactive,” she said. Asked about her convalescence and recovery, Ella Vergara said that her neck was very sensitive, that she could not make sudden movements and that she could not drive for two months. “Your life goes on standby for a little while”he admitted.

“Cancer change you?” they asked. Vergara did not hesitate. “When you go through something like that, it’s hard, but you learn a lot. Your priorities change, you no longer get into trouble over trifles. And besides, it had a happy ending,” she confessed.

VIDEO | Sofía Vergara, a tigress loose in Hollywood