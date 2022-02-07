Sofía Vergara shows the scar left by the cancer she faced in her youth

He had already revealed the illness he faced when he was 28 years old and now Sofia Vergara has not only remembered those moments again but has also shown the scar from his operation. Along with an image in which she appears looking through a camera, the protagonist of modern-family makes a reflection.

“At 28, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was during a routine check-up that the doctors found a lump in my throat. and this word became part of my story. I spent countless hours with radiation treatments and finally surgery. Today I can qualify as a cancer survivor, “explains the actress. She shares this photo because she wants to remember how lucky she was to have overcome that situation.

Looking at the scar on my throat reminds me how lucky I felt. I am lucky to be in a position that allows me to share my story and say that prevention is very important,” she adds. Sofía ends her message by encouraging her followers to have regular check-ups, emphasizing how convenient it is to do it every year.

Sofia’s sincerity has been highly applauded by those who follow the Latin artist, one of the most recognized in Hollywood.

Sofia Vergara. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Just a few months ago, during a solidarity television marathon of the program saturday night, Sofía recounted her own experience with the disease for which they were raising funds. He said that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in a routine check-up, which was a blow to her.

“When you’re young and you hear the word cancer, your mind wanders, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself,” she said. His family was a fundamental support in that process, which taught him to discover his priorities. “I think when you go through an experience like that your priorities change. You realize what’s important to you.”

The Colombian is, at 49, one of the most important Latin artists in Hollywood. Married to Joe Manganiello for six years (they got married in November 2015) and mother of Manolo, 28, his role in the comedy modern-family which lasted for eleven seasons launched her into stardom, making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television.

