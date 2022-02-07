Sofia Vergara shows the scar left by cancer

On February 4, World Cancer Day was celebrated where countless famous faces used their great projection on social networks to raise awareness about this disease, the importance of its prevention, its early detection and, of course, support research. Although the day has already passed, Sofía Vergara has joined this special day later. She has done so by recounting her experience.

The popular actress has used her Instagram profile with more than 24 million followers to open up about the fight she faced to combat this disease. It should be remembered that Sofía Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was only 28 years old. “At 28 years old, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was a routine check. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story, ”he begins by recounting.

Thyroid cancer

“I spent countless hours with radiation treatments and finally that surgery. Today I can qualify as a cancer survivor”, adds the protagonist of ‘Modern Family’. Along with this emotional speech, the interpreter attaches an image in which she wears a scar on her neck. A scar full of life that reminds her every day how lucky she was to be able to overcome the disease. “Looking at the scar on my throat reminds me how lucky I felt. I am lucky to be in a position to share my story and say that prevention is very important,” she says.

Sofía Vergara ends her speech emphasizing the importance of having regular check-ups every year. “I think when you go through an experience like that, your priorities change. You realize what is important to you. Early prevention is very important!” she concludes.